Progress in Optics, Volume 52
1st Edition
Series Volume Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080879314
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444533500
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd February 2009
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents
Preface
- Coherent backscattering and Anderson localization of light, Ch.M. Aegerter and G. Maret
- Soliton Shape and Mobility Control in Optical Lattices, Y.V. Kartashov, V.A. Vysloukh and L. Torner
- Signal and Quantum Noise in Optical Communications and Cryptography, Ph. Gallion, F. Mendieta and Shifeng Jiang
- Invisibility cloaking by coordinate transformation, Min Yan, Wei Yan, and Min Qiu Author index for Volume 52 Subject index for Volume 52 Contents of previous volumes Cumulative index - Volumes 1-52
Description
In the fourty-seven years that have gone by since the first volume of Progress in Optics was published, optics has become one of the most dynamic fields of science. The volumes in this series which have appeared up to now contain more than 300 review articles by distinguished research workers, which have become permanent records for many important developments.
Key Features
- Backscattering and Anderson localization of light
- Advances in oliton manipulation in optical lattices
- Fundamental quantum noise in optical amplification
- Invisibility cloaks
Readership
Researchers, professors, (post) graduate students, Academic and corporate libraries in the field of optics
