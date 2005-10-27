Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520388, 9780080879819

Progress in Optics, Volume 48

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080879819
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520388
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th October 2005
Page Count: 392
Table of Contents

Preface

  1. Laboratory Post-Engineering of Microstructured Optical Fibers, by B.J. Eggleton, P. Domachuk, C. Grillet, E.C. Mägi, H.c. Nguyen, P. Steinvurzel and M.J. Steel.
  2. Optical Solitons in Random Media, by F. Abdullaev and J. Garnier.
  3. Curved Diffractive Optical Elements: Design and Applications, by N. Bokor and N. Davidson.
  4. The Geometric Phase, by P. Hariharan.
  5. Synchronization and Communication with Chaotic Laser Systems, by A. Uchida, F. Rogister, J. García-Ojalvo and R. Roy. Author index for Volume 48 Subject index for Volume 48 Contents of previous volumes Cumulative index - Volumes 1-48

Description

In the thirty-seven years that have gone by since the first volume of Progress in Optics was published, optics has become one of the most dynamic fields of science. At the time of inception of this series, the first lasers were only just becoming operational, holography was in its infancy, subjects such as fiber optics, integrated optics and optoelectronics did not exist and quantum optics was the domain of only a few physicists. The term photonics had not yet been coined. Today these fields are flourishing and have become areas of specialisation for many science and engineering students and numerous research workers and engineers throughout the world. Some of the advances in these fields have been recognized by awarding Nobel prizes to seven physicists in the last twenty years. The volumes in this series which have appeared up to now contain nearly 190 review articles by distinguished research workers, which have become permanent records for many important developments. They have helped optical scientists and optical engineers to stay abreast of their fields. There is no sign that developments in optics are slowing down or becoming less interesting. We confidently expect that, just like their predecessors, future volumes of Progress in Optics will faithfully record the most important advances that are being made in optics and related fields.

Readership

Researchers, professors, (post) graduate students, Academic and corporate libraries in the field of optics

