Progress in Optics, Volume 41
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1: Nonlinear Optics in Microspheres
- §1 Introduction
- §2 Cavity Modes of Microspheres
- §3 Perturbation Effects on Microsphere Resonances
- §4 Cavity-modified Optical Processes in Microspheres
- §5 Fluorescence and Lasing in Microspheres
- §6 Nonlinear Optical Processes
- §7 Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- 2: Principles of Optical Disk Data Storage
- § 1 Introduction
- § 2 What Is in an Optical Head
- § 3 Focusing and Tracking
- § 4 Mastering
- § 5 Substrates
- § 6 Magneto-Optical (MO) Recording
- § 7 Phase Change Media
- § 8 Diffraction from Periodic Structures
- § 9 Future Trends in Optical Disks and Drives
- 3: Ellipsometry of Thin Film Systems
- § 1 Introduction
- § 2 Theoretical background
- § 3 Principles of Ellipsometry
- § 4 Theory of Measurements in Ellipsometry
- § 5 Ellipsometric Quantities of Ideal Thin Film Systems
- § 6 Ellipsometric Quantities of Imperfect Thin Film Systems
- § 7 Experimental methods
- § 8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- 4: Optical True-Time Delay Control Systems for Wideband Phased Array Antennas
- § 1 Introduction to Phased Array Antennas
- § 2 Photonic Technology in Phased Array Antennas
- § 3 Bulk Optics and Acousto-Optics True-Time Delay
- § 4 Optical Fiber True-Time Delay Lines
- § 5 Optical Waveguide-Based True-Time Delay Lines
- § 6 Substrate-Guided Wave True-Time Delay Modules
- § 7 Wavelength-Division Multiplexed Optical True-Time Delay Lines
- § 8 Summary
- Acknowledgements
- 5: Quantum statistics of nonlinear optical couplers
- § 1 Introduction
- § 2 Quantum Evolution of Interacting Optical Fields
- § 3 Quantum Statistical Properties of Interacting Optical Fields
- § 4 Couplers Based on Second-Harmonic and Subharmonic Generation
- § 5 Couplers Based on Nondegenerate Optical Parametric Processes
- § 6 Couplers Based on the Kerr Effect
- § 7 Couplers Based on Raman and Brillouin Scattering
- § 8 Miscellaneous Couplers
- § 9 Conclusions
- § 10 Acknowledgments
- 6: Quantum phase difference, phase measurements and stokes operators
- § 1 Introduction
- § 2 Stokes Operators and Phase Difference
- § 3 Quantum Relative Phase Formalisms
- § 4 Phase-Shift Detection in SU(2) Interferometers
- § 5 From Two-Mode Phase to One-Mode Phase and Back
- § 6 Conclusions
- § 7 Acknowledgement
- 7: Optical Solitons in Media with a Quadratic Nonlinearity
- § 1 Introduction
- § 2 Derivation of the Basic Equations
- § 3 Modulational Instability of Continuous Plane Wave Solutions
- § 4 Solitons in Planar Waveguides
- § 5 Solitons in Periodic Waveguide Structures – Bragg Solitons
- § 6 Solitons and Their Bifurcations in Nonlinear Couplers
- § 7 Discrete Solitons in Waveguide Arrays
- § 8 Multidimensional Solitons
- § 9 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Author index for volume 41
- Subject index for volume 41
- Contents of previous volumes
- Cumulative index—Volumes 1–41
Description
The first volume of this text was published in 1961, only a few months after the invention of the laser. This event triggered a wealth of developments, many of which were reported in the 240 review articles which were published in this series since its inception. The present volume contains seven articles covering a wide range of subjects. The first article presents a review of various optical effects in spherical and circular micro-cavities capable of supporting high-Q resonant modes (commonly referred to as morphology-dependent resonances (MDRs) or whispering gallery modes (WGMs)). The second presents a comprehensive review of the theory and practice of optical disk data storage. Other articles include discussions on delay control systems for wideband phased array antennas, and quantum statistical properties of optical beams interacting in nonlinear couplers.
