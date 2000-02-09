Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444503053, 9780080962917

Progress in Optics, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Emil Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080962917
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 9th February 2000
Page Count: 479
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
145.00
123.25
240.00
204.00
209.00
177.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The publication of volume forty of Progress in Optics marks a significant milestone. Volume one was published in 1961, a year after the invention of the laser, an event which triggered a wealth of new and exciting developments. Many of them have been reported in the 234 review articles published in this series since its inception.The present volume contains six review articles on a variety of subjects of current research interests. The first is concerned with polarimetric optical fibers and sensors, and reviews the main efforts and achievements in this field within the last two decades.The second article presents a review of recent researches on digital optical computing. After introducing the basic concepts needed for understanding the developments in this field, some feasibility experiments as well as software studies are discussed.

Details

No. of pages:
479
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2000
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080962917

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Emil Wolf Serial Editor

Professor Wolf works at the University of Rochester, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.