COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Progress in Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128246061

Progress in Optics, Volume 66

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editor: Taco Visser
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128246061
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 222
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
224.00
160.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface
Taco D. Visser
1. Integration on a Microchip A Glimpse into the Future of Optical Coherence Tomography
Imran B. AVCI
2. Radiation pressure
Grover Swartzlander Jr.

Description

Progress in Optics, Volume 66, the latest release in a series that presents an overview of the state-of-the-art in optics research.

Key Features

  • Includes contributions from leading authorities in the field of optics
  • Presents timely, state-of-the-art reviews in the field of optics

Readership

Researchers, professors, postgraduate students, Academic and corporate libraries in the field of optics

Details

No. of pages:
222
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128246061

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor

Taco Visser

Taco Visser

Taco D. Visser is a Professor of Physics at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. He has published more than one hundred papers on various topics in optics, such as scattering, diffraction, waveguides, coherence theory, singular optics and surface plasmon polaritions. Next to his theoretical work he is also actively engaged in experiments in nano-optics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics and Astronomy, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.