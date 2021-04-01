Progress in Optics, Volume 66
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Taco D. Visser
1. Integration on a Microchip A Glimpse into the Future of Optical Coherence Tomography
Imran B. AVCI
2. Radiation pressure
Grover Swartzlander Jr.
Description
Progress in Optics, Volume 66, the latest release in a series that presents an overview of the state-of-the-art in optics research.
- Includes contributions from leading authorities in the field of optics
- Presents timely, state-of-the-art reviews in the field of optics
Readership
Researchers, professors, postgraduate students, Academic and corporate libraries in the field of optics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128246061
About the Editor
Taco Visser
Taco D. Visser is a Professor of Physics at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. He has published more than one hundred papers on various topics in optics, such as scattering, diffraction, waveguides, coherence theory, singular optics and surface plasmon polaritions. Next to his theoretical work he is also actively engaged in experiments in nano-optics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics and Astronomy, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
