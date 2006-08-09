Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 81
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Prokaryotic DNA Mismatch Repair. Chapter 2: Pleiotropic Effects of Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase in Monocyte Cell Regulation. Chapter 3: Selenocysteine Incorporation Machinery and the Role of Selenoproteins in Development and Health. Chapter 4: Indirect Readout of DNA Sequence by Proteins: The Roles of DNA Sequence-Dependent Intrinsic and Extrinsic Forces. Chapter 5: Repair of Topoisomerase I-Mediated DNA Damage. Chapter 6: Regulation of L-histidine Decarboxylase (HDC) and its Role in Carcinogenesis. Chapter 7: Eukaryotic Initiation Factor 2B and Its Role in Alterations in mRNA Translation That Occur Under a Number of Pathophysiological and Physiological Conditions. Chapter 8: Role of Protein Tyrosine Phosphatases in Cancer. Chapter 9: The Case for mRNA 5’ and 3’ End Cross-Talk during Translation in a Eukaryotic Cell. Chapter 10: Interferon Action and the Double-Stranded RNA-Dependent Enzymes ADAR1 Adenosine Deaminase and PKR Protein Kinase. Chapter 11: Establishment and Regulation of Chromatin Domains: Mechanistic Insights from Studies of Hemoglobin Synthesis. Chapter 12: Detecting the Unusual – Natural Killer Cells. Chapter 13: Replication Termination Mechanisms in Eukaryotes and Prokaryotes. Chapter 14: The eIF4E Family of Proteins.
Description
Nucleic acids are the fundamental building blocks of DNA and RNA and are found in virtually every living cell. Molecular biology is a branch of science that studies the physicochemical properties of molecules in a cell, including nucleic acids, proteins, and enzymes. Increased understanding of nucleic acids and their role in molecular biology will further many of the biological sciences including genetics, biochemistry, and cell biology. Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology is intended to bring to light the most recent advances in these overlapping disciplines with a timely compilation of reviews comprising each volume.
Readership
Researchers in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology, and genetics.
Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.