Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 81

Chapter 1: Prokaryotic DNA Mismatch Repair. Chapter 2: Pleiotropic Effects of Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase in Monocyte Cell Regulation. Chapter 3: Selenocysteine Incorporation Machinery and the Role of Selenoproteins in Development and Health. Chapter 4: Indirect Readout of DNA Sequence by Proteins: The Roles of DNA Sequence-Dependent Intrinsic and Extrinsic Forces. Chapter 5: Repair of Topoisomerase I-Mediated DNA Damage. Chapter 6: Regulation of L-histidine Decarboxylase (HDC) and its Role in Carcinogenesis. Chapter 7: Eukaryotic Initiation Factor 2B and Its Role in Alterations in mRNA Translation That Occur Under a Number of Pathophysiological and Physiological Conditions. Chapter 8: Role of Protein Tyrosine Phosphatases in Cancer. Chapter 9: The Case for mRNA 5’ and 3’ End Cross-Talk during Translation in a Eukaryotic Cell. Chapter 10: Interferon Action and the Double-Stranded RNA-Dependent Enzymes ADAR1 Adenosine Deaminase and PKR Protein Kinase. Chapter 11: Establishment and Regulation of Chromatin Domains: Mechanistic Insights from Studies of Hemoglobin Synthesis. Chapter 12: Detecting the Unusual – Natural Killer Cells. Chapter 13: Replication Termination Mechanisms in Eukaryotes and Prokaryotes. Chapter 14: The eIF4E Family of Proteins.