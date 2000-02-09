Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 64
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Some Articles Planned for Future Volumes. ATP-Dependent Restriction Enzymes. DNA Polymerase of the T4-Related Bacteriophages. The Peripheral Myelin Protein 22 and Epithelial Membrane Protein Family. Translational Frameshifting: Implications for the Mechanism of Translational Frame Maintenance. Syndromes Associated with Homo sapiens Pol II Regulatory Genes. Toposomerase II as a Target for Anticancer Drugs: When Enzymes Stop Being Nice. The Biological Properties and Evolutionary Dynamics of Mammalian LINE-1 Retrotransposons. Regulation of the Mammalian Alcohol Dehydrogenase Genes. Transcriptional Regulation by Cyclic AMP-Responsive Factors. Index.
Description
Nucleic acids are the fundamental building blocks of DNA and RNA and are found in virtually every living cell. Molecular biology is a branch of science that studies the physicochemical properties of molecules in a cell, including nucleic acids, proteins, and enzymes.
Increased understanding of nucleic acids and their role in molecular biology will further many of the biological sciences including genetics, biochemistry, and cell biology.
Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology. It contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references.
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. BRICKELL in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
