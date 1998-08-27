Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400619, 9780080863498

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 61

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080863498
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th August 1998
Page Count: 431
Table of Contents

J.-P. Julien and W.E. Mushynski, Neurofilaments in Health and Disease.

B. Kemper, Regulation of Cytochrome P450 Gene Transcription by Phenobarbital.

J.D. Gary and S. Clark, RNA and Protein Interactions Modulated by Protein Arginine Methylation.

S.A. Henry and J.L. Patton-Vogt, Genetic Regulation of Phospholipid Metabolism: Yeast as a Model Eukaryote.

A.G. Zimmermann, J.-J. Gu, and J. Labiberté, and B.S. Mitchell, Inosine-5'-Monophosphate Dehydogenase: Regulation of Expression and Role in Cellular Proliferation and T Lymphocyte Activation.

G.P. Hazlewood and H.J. Gilbert, Structure and Function Analysis of Pseudomonas Plant Cell Wall Hydrolases.

H. Lie-Venema, T.B.M. Hakvoort, F.J. van Hemert, A.F.M. Moorman, and W.H. Lamers, Regulation of the Spatiotemporal Pattern of Expression of the Glutamine Synthetase Gene.

N. Lenka, C. Vijayasarathy, J. Mullick, and N.G. Avadhani, Structural Organization and Transcription Regulation of Nuclear Genes Encoding the Mammalian Cytochrome c Oxidase Complex.

M.E. Fox and G.R. Smith, Control of Meiotic Recombination in Schizosaccharomyces pombe.

A.P. Wolffe and H. Kurumizaka, The Nucleosome: A Powerful Regulator of Transcription. Chapter References. Index.

Key Features

  • Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches and ideas in molecular biology
  • Contributions from leaders in their fields
  • Abundant references

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, genetics, and cell biology.

Details

No. of pages:
431
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080863498

Reviews

Praise for the Serial
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. BRICKELL in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY

"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

About the Serial Volume Editors

Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

