Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
J.-P. Julien and W.E. Mushynski, Neurofilaments in Health and Disease.
B. Kemper, Regulation of Cytochrome P450 Gene Transcription by Phenobarbital.
J.D. Gary and S. Clark, RNA and Protein Interactions Modulated by Protein Arginine Methylation.
S.A. Henry and J.L. Patton-Vogt, Genetic Regulation of Phospholipid Metabolism: Yeast as a Model Eukaryote.
A.G. Zimmermann, J.-J. Gu, and J. Labiberté, and B.S. Mitchell, Inosine-5'-Monophosphate Dehydogenase: Regulation of Expression and Role in Cellular Proliferation and T Lymphocyte Activation.
G.P. Hazlewood and H.J. Gilbert, Structure and Function Analysis of Pseudomonas Plant Cell Wall Hydrolases.
H. Lie-Venema, T.B.M. Hakvoort, F.J. van Hemert, A.F.M. Moorman, and W.H. Lamers, Regulation of the Spatiotemporal Pattern of Expression of the Glutamine Synthetase Gene.
N. Lenka, C. Vijayasarathy, J. Mullick, and N.G. Avadhani, Structural Organization and Transcription Regulation of Nuclear Genes Encoding the Mammalian Cytochrome c Oxidase Complex.
M.E. Fox and G.R. Smith, Control of Meiotic Recombination in Schizosaccharomyces pombe.
A.P. Wolffe and H. Kurumizaka, The Nucleosome: A Powerful Regulator of Transcription. Chapter References. Index.
Reviews
Praise for the Serial
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. BRICKELL in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
