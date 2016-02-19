Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 13
1st Edition
Serial Editors: J.N. Davidson Waldo Cohn
eBook ISBN: 9780080863016
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1973
Page Count: 476
Details
- No. of pages:
- 476
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th March 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080863016
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
J.N. Davidson Serial Editor
Department of Biochemistry The University of Glasgow, Scotland
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, The University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland
Waldo Cohn Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.