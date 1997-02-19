Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400565, 9780080863443

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 56

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Waldo Cohn Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080863443
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125400565
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th February 1997
Page Count: 391
Table of Contents

L.A. Klobutcher and G. Herrick, Developmental Genome Reorganization in Ciliated Protozoa: The Transposon Link.

D. Mu and A. Sancar, DNA Excision Repair Assays.

D. Ricquier and F. Bouillaud, The Mitochondrial Uncoupling Protein: Structural and Genetic Studies.

H.A. Young and P. Ghosh, Molecular Regulation of Cytokine Gene Expression: Interferong as a Model System.

A.I. Roca and M. Cox, RecA Protein: Structure, Function, and Role in Recombinational DNA Repair.

V. Taylor and U. Suter, Molecular Biology of Axon-Gila Interactions in the Peripheral Nervous System.

L.E. Rajagopalan and J.S. Malter, Regulation of Eukaryotic Messenger RNA Turnover.

R.M. Roberts, L. Liu, and A. Alexenko, New and Atypical Families of Type I Interferons in Mammals: Comparative Functions, Structures, and Evolutionary Relationships.

R.C. Conaway and J.W. Conaway, General Transcription Factors for RNA Polymerase II.

M.R. Rondon, J.R. Trzebiatowski and J.C. Escalante-Semerena, Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics of Cobalamin Biosynthesis. Chapter References. Index.

Description

Key Features

  • Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology
  • Contributions from leaders in their fields
  • Abundant references

Details

No. of pages:
391
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080863443
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125400565

Reviews

Praise for the Serial
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. BRICKELL in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY

"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

About the Serial Volume Editors

Waldo Cohn Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A.

Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

