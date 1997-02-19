Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
L.A. Klobutcher and G. Herrick, Developmental Genome Reorganization in Ciliated Protozoa: The Transposon Link.
D. Mu and A. Sancar, DNA Excision Repair Assays.
D. Ricquier and F. Bouillaud, The Mitochondrial Uncoupling Protein: Structural and Genetic Studies.
H.A. Young and P. Ghosh, Molecular Regulation of Cytokine Gene Expression: Interferong as a Model System.
A.I. Roca and M. Cox, RecA Protein: Structure, Function, and Role in Recombinational DNA Repair.
V. Taylor and U. Suter, Molecular Biology of Axon-Gila Interactions in the Peripheral Nervous System.
L.E. Rajagopalan and J.S. Malter, Regulation of Eukaryotic Messenger RNA Turnover.
R.M. Roberts, L. Liu, and A. Alexenko, New and Atypical Families of Type I Interferons in Mammals: Comparative Functions, Structures, and Evolutionary Relationships.
R.C. Conaway and J.W. Conaway, General Transcription Factors for RNA Polymerase II.
M.R. Rondon, J.R. Trzebiatowski and J.C. Escalante-Semerena, Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics of Cobalamin Biosynthesis. Chapter References. Index.
Description
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. Brickell in Biotechnology and Applied Biochemistry
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal
Key Features
- Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology
- Contributions from leaders in their fields
- Abundant references
Details
- No. of pages:
- 391
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 19th February 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080863443
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125400565
Reviews
Praise for the Serial
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. BRICKELL in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Waldo Cohn Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A.
Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.