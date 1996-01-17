Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A.W. Nicholson, Structure, Reactivity, and Biology of Double-Stranded RNA.
P.L. Deininger, H. Tiedge, J. Kim, and J. Brosius, Evolution, Expression, and Possible Function of a Master Gene for Amplification of an Interspersed Repeated DNA Family in Rodents.
A.G. Goodridge, S.A. Klautky, D.A. Fantozzi, R.A. Baillie, D.W. Hodnett, W. Chen, D.C. Thurmond, G. Xu, and C. Roncero, Nutritional and Hormonal Regulation of Expression of the Gene for Malic Enzyme.
D.M. Perrin, A. Mazumder, and D.S. Sigman, Oxidative Chemical Nucleases.
D.P. Nierlich and G.J. Murakawa, The Decay of Bacterial Messenger RNA.
J. Zlatanova and K. van Holde, The Linker Histones and Chromatin Structure: New Twists.
P.S. Miller, Development of Antisense and Antigene Oligonucleotide Analogs.
W.P. Tate, E.S. Poole, and S.A. Mannering, Hidden Infidelities of the Translational Stop Signal.
C. Gruss and R. Knippers, Structure of Replicating Chromatin. Chapter References. Index.
Praise for the Serial: "Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist - for whom the numerous references will be invaluable - but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 17th January 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080863405
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125400527
Waldo Cohn Serial Volume Editor
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A.
Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor
Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.