Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125400527, 9780080863405

Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology, Volume 52

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Waldo Cohn Kivie Moldave
eBook ISBN: 9780080863405
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125400527
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th January 1996
Page Count: 370
Table of Contents

A.W. Nicholson, Structure, Reactivity, and Biology of Double-Stranded RNA.

P.L. Deininger, H. Tiedge, J. Kim, and J. Brosius, Evolution, Expression, and Possible Function of a Master Gene for Amplification of an Interspersed Repeated DNA Family in Rodents.

A.G. Goodridge, S.A. Klautky, D.A. Fantozzi, R.A. Baillie, D.W. Hodnett, W. Chen, D.C. Thurmond, G. Xu, and C. Roncero, Nutritional and Hormonal Regulation of Expression of the Gene for Malic Enzyme.

D.M. Perrin, A. Mazumder, and D.S. Sigman, Oxidative Chemical Nucleases.

D.P. Nierlich and G.J. Murakawa, The Decay of Bacterial Messenger RNA.

J. Zlatanova and K. van Holde, The Linker Histones and Chromatin Structure: New Twists.

P.S. Miller, Development of Antisense and Antigene Oligonucleotide Analogs.

W.P. Tate, E.S. Poole, and S.A. Mannering, Hidden Infidelities of the Translational Stop Signal.

C. Gruss and R. Knippers, Structure of Replicating Chromatin. Chapter References. Index.

Description

Praise for the Serial: "Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist - for whom the numerous references will be invaluable - but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

Key Features

  • Provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology
  • Contributions from leaders in their fields
  • Abundant references

Reviews

Praise for the Serial
"In perusing these chapters, I found much of interest. It is worth investigating." --P. BRICKELL in BIOTECHNOLOGY AND APPLIED BIOCHEMISTRY

"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

About the Serial Volume Editors

Waldo Cohn Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A.

Kivie Moldave Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.

