Progress in Nuclear Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198873, 9781483223902

Progress in Nuclear Physics

1st Edition

The Leading International Review Series in Nuclear Physics, Vol. 6

Editors: O. R. Frisch
eBook ISBN: 9781483223902
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1957
Page Count: 306
Description

Progress in Nuclear Physics: Volume 6 is a collection of scientific papers in the field of experimental and theoretical physics. The compendium contains research papers covering a wide and diverse range of subjects in various areas of physics. The book provides contributions that discuss the methods for measuring atomic masses; the preparation of pure or enriched isotopes through electromagnetic separators; the study of nuclear moments; the spectroscopy of mesonic atoms; and parity nonconservation in weak interactions.

Theoretical and experimental physicists will find this book very insightful.

Table of Contents


﻿Editor's Foreword

1 Isotope Separation by Multistage Methods

2 Nuclear Models

3 Nuclear Moments and Spins

4 The Spectroscopy of Mesonic Atoms

5 Masses of Atoms of A > 40

6 Electromagnetic Enrichment of Stable Isotopes

7 Fission Recoil and Its Effects

8 Masses of Atoms of A < 40

9 Parity Non-Conservation in Weak Interactions

Name Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

O. R. Frisch

