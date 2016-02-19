Progress in Nuclear Physics
1st Edition
The Leading International Review Series in Nuclear Physics, Vol. 6
Editors: O. R. Frisch
eBook ISBN: 9781483223902
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1957
Page Count: 306
Description
Progress in Nuclear Physics: Volume 6 is a collection of scientific papers in the field of experimental and theoretical physics. The compendium contains research papers covering a wide and diverse range of subjects in various areas of physics. The book provides contributions that discuss the methods for measuring atomic masses; the preparation of pure or enriched isotopes through electromagnetic separators; the study of nuclear moments; the spectroscopy of mesonic atoms; and parity nonconservation in weak interactions.
Theoretical and experimental physicists will find this book very insightful.
Table of Contents
Editor's Foreword
1 Isotope Separation by Multistage Methods
2 Nuclear Models
3 Nuclear Moments and Spins
4 The Spectroscopy of Mesonic Atoms
5 Masses of Atoms of A > 40
6 Electromagnetic Enrichment of Stable Isotopes
7 Fission Recoil and Its Effects
8 Masses of Atoms of A < 40
9 Parity Non-Conservation in Weak Interactions
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1957
- Published:
- 1st January 1957
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223902
About the Editor
O. R. Frisch
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.