Progress in Nuclear Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080271156, 9781483103365

Progress in Nuclear Energy

1st Edition

Editors: M. M. R. Williams R. Sher
eBook ISBN: 9781483103365
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 15th December 1980
Page Count: 296
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Nuclear Energy, Volume 5 covers the significant advances in several aspects of nuclear energy field. This book is composed six chapters that describe the progress in nuclear and gas-cooled reactors.

The introductory chapter deals with the development and evolution of decay heat estimates and decay heat Standards, and illustrates the use of these estimates through comparison of both the actinide and fission product decay heat levels from typical fuel samples in a variety of reactor systems. The succeeding chapters present different practical methods for handling resonance absorption problem in the case of thermal reactor lattices and review the physics of the different noise phenomena. These topics are followed by discussions of the developed methodology for the description of breeding, conversion, long-term fuel logistics, and related subjects derived from the detailed mathematical description of the fuel cycle. The concluding chapters consider the historical development of heat transfer surfaces for gas-cooled reactors. These chapters also provide a complete set of differential nuclear data on the three technologically important americium isotopes, 241Am, 242Am, and 243Am, suitable for incorporation into the computer-based U.K. Nuclear Data Library.

This book will prove useful to nuclear physicists and nuclear energy scientists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Decay Heat

Resonance Absorption Calculations in Thermal Reactors

Noise Investigations in Boiling-Water and Pressurized-Water Reactors

Fast Reactor Burnup and Breeding Calculation Methodology

The Historical Development of Heat Transfer Surfaces for Gas-Cooled Reactors Analyzed with a Simple Criterion

Evaluation of Differential Nuclear Data for Americium Isotopes. Part I: 241Am

Errata to Decay Heat

Subject Index

Contents Of Previous Volumes

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483103365

About the Editor

M. M. R. Williams

R. Sher

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.