Progress in Neurology and Psychiatry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196626, 9781483221656

Progress in Neurology and Psychiatry

1st Edition

An Annual Review

Editors: E. A. Spiegel
eBook ISBN: 9781483221656
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 584
Description

Progress in Neurology and Psychiatry: An Annual Review, Volume 22 covers the significant advances in the understanding of neurophysiology, neuro-ophthalmology, and psychiatry. This volume is organized into four sections encompassing 33 chapters that also deal with the neurological aspects of pain and motor disorders.
The first part discusses the fundamentals of neuroanatomy, general and regional neurophysiology, neuropathology, and the pharmacological aspects of the central nervous system. The second part examines the diagnosis, symptoms, and clinical features of neurological disorders. This part also explores the anatomical aspects of neuro-ophthalmology, otoneurology, and pediatric neurology. The third part reviews the surgical treatments for various neuro-related problems, including trauma, brain tumors, pain, and motor disorders. The fourth part considers the application of clinical psychiatry to the diagnosis and treatment of mental and emotional disorders, both in children and adults. This book will prove useful to neurologists, clinicians, pediatricians, and psychiatrists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contributors

Basic Sciences

1. Neuroanatomy

2. General Neurophysiology (Biochemical Aspects)

3. Regional Physiology of the Central Nervous System

4. Neuropathology

5. Pharmacology of the Central Nervous System

Neurology

6. Clinical Neurology

7. Otoneurology

8. Neuro-Ophthalmology: The Oculomotor and Visual Systems

9. Epilepsy

10. Pediatric Neurology

11. Electroencephalography

12. Cerebrospinal Fluid

13. Radiology of the Skull and Central Nervous System

Neurosurgery

14. Peripheral Nerve Surgery

15. Surgery of the Spinal Column and Spinal Cord

16. Cerebral Trauma and Traumatic Infections of the Central Nervous System

17. Brain Tumors

18. Pain and Motor Disorders

19. Clinical Psychiatry

20. Mental Health

21. Psychiatry and Law

22. Criminal Psychopathology

23. Child Psychiatry

24. Family Therapy

25. The Neuroses

26. Alcoholism

27. Psychosomatic Medicine

28. Psychoanalysis

29. Psychological Assessment Methods

30. Group Psychotherapy

31. Drug Therapy

32. Psychiatric Nursing and Occupational Therapy

33. Rehabilitation

Index


Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483221656

About the Editor

E. A. Spiegel

