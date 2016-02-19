Progress in Neurology and Psychiatry: An Annual Review, Volume 22 covers the significant advances in the understanding of neurophysiology, neuro-ophthalmology, and psychiatry. This volume is organized into four sections encompassing 33 chapters that also deal with the neurological aspects of pain and motor disorders.

The first part discusses the fundamentals of neuroanatomy, general and regional neurophysiology, neuropathology, and the pharmacological aspects of the central nervous system. The second part examines the diagnosis, symptoms, and clinical features of neurological disorders. This part also explores the anatomical aspects of neuro-ophthalmology, otoneurology, and pediatric neurology. The third part reviews the surgical treatments for various neuro-related problems, including trauma, brain tumors, pain, and motor disorders. The fourth part considers the application of clinical psychiatry to the diagnosis and treatment of mental and emotional disorders, both in children and adults. This book will prove useful to neurologists, clinicians, pediatricians, and psychiatrists.