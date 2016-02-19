Progress in Neurology and Psychiatry
Progress in Neurology and Psychiatry: An Annual Review, Volume 22 covers the significant advances in the understanding of neurophysiology, neuro-ophthalmology, and psychiatry. This volume is organized into four sections encompassing 33 chapters that also deal with the neurological aspects of pain and motor disorders.
The first part discusses the fundamentals of neuroanatomy, general and regional neurophysiology, neuropathology, and the pharmacological aspects of the central nervous system. The second part examines the diagnosis, symptoms, and clinical features of neurological disorders. This part also explores the anatomical aspects of neuro-ophthalmology, otoneurology, and pediatric neurology. The third part reviews the surgical treatments for various neuro-related problems, including trauma, brain tumors, pain, and motor disorders. The fourth part considers the application of clinical psychiatry to the diagnosis and treatment of mental and emotional disorders, both in children and adults. This book will prove useful to neurologists, clinicians, pediatricians, and psychiatrists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Basic Sciences
1. Neuroanatomy
2. General Neurophysiology (Biochemical Aspects)
3. Regional Physiology of the Central Nervous System
4. Neuropathology
5. Pharmacology of the Central Nervous System
Neurology
6. Clinical Neurology
7. Otoneurology
8. Neuro-Ophthalmology: The Oculomotor and Visual Systems
9. Epilepsy
10. Pediatric Neurology
11. Electroencephalography
12. Cerebrospinal Fluid
13. Radiology of the Skull and Central Nervous System
Neurosurgery
14. Peripheral Nerve Surgery
15. Surgery of the Spinal Column and Spinal Cord
16. Cerebral Trauma and Traumatic Infections of the Central Nervous System
17. Brain Tumors
18. Pain and Motor Disorders
19. Clinical Psychiatry
20. Mental Health
21. Psychiatry and Law
22. Criminal Psychopathology
23. Child Psychiatry
24. Family Therapy
25. The Neuroses
26. Alcoholism
27. Psychosomatic Medicine
28. Psychoanalysis
29. Psychological Assessment Methods
30. Group Psychotherapy
31. Drug Therapy
32. Psychiatric Nursing and Occupational Therapy
33. Rehabilitation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221656