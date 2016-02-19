Progress in Myeloma - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444003775, 9781483161532

Progress in Myeloma

1st Edition

Biology of Myeloma 1980 Edition

Editors: Michael Potter
eBook ISBN: 9781483161532
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 302
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Myeloma: Biology of Myeloma is a collection of research studies dealing with the clinical and experimental plasma cell tumors. This work is composed of 14 chapters that provide a particularly advantageous basis for defining in biochemical and genetic terms the nature of critical alterations in the neoplastic transformation of immunoglobulin producing cells.

The introductory chapters survey the epidemiology of multiple myeloma and related plasma cell disorders, as well as the mechanism of in vitro bone resorption by human myeloma cells. The subsequent chapters describe the clinical manifestations of the Waldenström's macroglobulinemia in black and white South Africans; myeloma models to evaluate the activation and suppression of normal lymphocytes; and the cellular and molecular mechanisms of murine myeloma cell growth and differentiation regulation. These topics are followed by discussions of the characteristics of multiple myeloma as an immunodeficiency disease, the myeloma growth kinetics, and the extent of clonal involvement in multiple myeloma. A chapter explores the use of anti-idiotypic antibodies in the regulation of the myeloma tumor cell growth and non-neoplastic B cell clones. The concluding chapters look into the chromosomal changes, therapeutic trials, and genetic basis of myeloma.

This book will prove useful to oncologists, cell biologists, immunologists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contributors

Epidemiology of Multiple Myeloma and Related Plasma Cell Disorders: An Analytic Review

In Vitro Bone Resorption by Human Myeloma Cells

Plasma Cell Myeloma and Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia in Black and White South Africans

In Vivo Pulse Labeling Studies of Murine LPC-1 Plasmacytoma Using 6-14C-Arginine

Myelomas As Models to Study Activation and Suppression of Normal Lymphocytes

Regulation of Murine Myeloma Cell Growth and Differentiation: Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms, and Therapeutic Implications

Characteristics of Multiple Myeloma as an Immunodeficiency Disease

Immunodeficiency Induced by Plasma Cell Tumors: Comparison of Findings in Human and Murine Hosts

Myeloma Growth Kinetics: Potential Applications of Flow Cytometry

The Extent of Clonai Involvement in Multiple Myeloma

Regulation of the Growth of Myeloma Tumor Cells and Non-Neoplastic B Cell Clones by Anti-idiotypic Antibodies

Non-Random Chromosome Changes Involving the Distal End of Chromosome 15 and Chromosomes 6 and 12 in Pristane-Induced Mouse Plasmacytomas

A Review of Therapeutic Trials in Multiple Myeloma and Perspectives for Future Trails

Genetic Considerations in Plasmacytomas of BALB/c, NZB, and (BALB/c X NZB) F1 Mice

Index

Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1980
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483161532

About the Editor

Michael Potter

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.