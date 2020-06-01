Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science, Volume 171
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Microbiome in health and disease
Jun Sun
2. CNS development and microbiome in infants
Elaine Petrof
3. A gut feeling in ALS
Yongguo Zhang and Jun Sun
4. Microbiome (Virome) and virus infection
Lijuan Yuan
5. Bugs and Drugs: microbiome in medicine metabolism
Young Jeong and Hunwoo Lee
6. Immunity, T cells, and microbiome
Teruyuki Sano
7. Salmonella (Bacterial) infection and cancer: of mice and men
Ikuko Kato and Jun Sun
8. Mucosa microbiome of gastric lesions: fungi and bacteria interactions
Yunsheng Yang
9. Nutrition and microbiota
Wendy Dahl
10. Gut microbiome and type 1diabetes: Genetic factors affects microbiome
Emma Hamilton-Williams
11. Interactions of bioactive and probiotic foods with gut microbiota
Susana Marta Isay Saad
12. Microbiome and cancer treatment: are we ready to apply in clinics?
Stephen Chan
13. Bioinformatics in microbiome
Yinglin Xia
Description
The Microbiome in health and disease, Volume 171 in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, provides the most topical, informative and exciting monographs available on a wide variety of research topics. The series includes in-depth knowledge on the molecular biological aspects of organismal physiology, with this release including chapters on CNS development and microbiome in infants, A gut feeling in ALS, Microbiome (Virome) and virus infection and more.
Key Features
- A novel theme and multiple disciplinary topics of microbiome research in basic and translational studies
- An updated collection on bacteria, virus, fungi and their interactions in microbiome
- A timely discussion on the tools and methods for modelling and analysis of microbiome data
Readership
Established investigators, junior faculty, younger researchers, and student in microbiology, immunology, biology, medicine and other microbiome-related filed. Physiologists and students working on the inflammatory diseases, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, cancers, and other human diseases. Gastroenterologists, pathologists, microbiologists, and immunologists
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jun Sun Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Jun Sun is a tenured Professor of Medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), U.S.A.. She is an elected fellow of American Gastroenterological Associate (AGA) and American Physiology Society (APS). She is the Chair-elected for the AGA microbiome section. Her research interests are host-microbiome interactions in inflammation and cancer. Her key achievements include 1) characterization of vitamin D receptor regulation of gut microbiome in intestinal homeostasis and inflammation, 2) identification of dysbiosis and intestinal dysfunction in Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), 3) characterization of bacteria in regulating intestinal stem cells and leading to cancer, and 4) identification and characterization of the Salmonella protein AvrA in host-bacterial interactions. Dr. Sun has published over 170 scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals, including Gut, Gastroenterolog, Cell Stem Cells, Nature Genetics, JBC, Autophagy, American Journal of Pathology, & American Journal of Physiology-GI. She is the leading editor of three books, including a recent Nature/Spring book entitled “Mechanisms underlying host-microbiome interactions in pathophysiology of human diseases.” This book has shown a novel theme and multiple disciplinary topics of microbiome research for broad audience. She is the author of Nature/Spring book “Statistical Analysis of Microbiome Data with R. This timely book addresses the statistical modelling and analysis of microbiome data using cutting-edge R software. She serves the editorial board of more than 10 peer-reviewed international scientific journals. She services study sections for the NIH, American Cancer Society, and other national and international research foundations. She has been invited to chair meetings on microbiome, be a keynote speaker, and to write reviews, editorials, and comments on microbiome in human diseases for peer-reviewed journals. She is actively involved in advocating microbiome research at the international, national and institutional levels. Her research is supported by the NIH, DOD, and other research awards. Dr. Sun is a believer of scientific art and artistic science. She enjoys writing her science papers in English and poems in Chinese. She teaches her medical fellows biomedical knowledge and also the way to translate the Chinese poems. In addition to her research papers and books, her poetry collection《让时间停留在这一刻 》“Let time stay still at this moment” is published in 2018 by the Chinese Literature and History Press.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tenured Professor of Medicine, University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), USA