Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science, Volume 172
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapters to include:
Cell-free amplification of prions: where do we stand?
Fabio Moda
Transgenic mouse models for the study of prion diseases
Juan Maria Torres
Description
Prions and neurodegenerative diseases, Volume 172 in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, provides the most topical, informative and exciting monographs available on a wide variety of research topics. The series includes in-depth knowledge on the molecular biological aspects of organismal physiology, with this release including chapters on Cell-free amplification of prions: where do we stand?, Transgenic mouse models for the study of prion diseases and much more.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive coverage of molecular biology
- Presents ample use of tables, diagrams, schemata and color figures to enhance the reader's ability to rapidly grasp the information provided
- Contains contributions from renowned experts in the field
Readership
Scientists working actively in a field, including those at levels ranging from graduate student to senior investigator. New investigators to a field who wish to familiarize themselves with the latest work
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128200025
About the Serial Volume Editors
Giuseppe Legname Serial Volume Editor
Giuseppe Legname carried undergraduate and postgraduate studies in biochemistry and molecular biology at the Università degli Studi of Milan, Italy. He gained his Doctor of Philosophy (D.Phil.) degree in Biological Sciences at the University of Warwick in 1997. After a long spell in Industry where he coauthored many scientific papers and patents in the field of immunotherapy, he moved to academia at the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), Medical Research Council in London, UK.
In 1999 he joined the faculty of the Department of Neurology at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF), California, USA.
During the seven-and-half years at UCSF he was involved in basic research projects in the field of Prion Biology and Disease at the Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases (IND), under the direction of 1997 Nobel Laureate Professor Stanley B. Prusiner.
Since December 2006, he has joined the faculty of the Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati (SISSA), in Trieste, where he is currently managing a new Prion Biology Laboratory.
At IND he was responsible for several Projects and Science Cores of funded National Health Institute (NIH) grants on prions. During his scientific experience in the USA he has coauthored several seminal papers, book chapters and patents. At SISSA, Giuseppe Legname has joined the Neuroscience Department and the main focus of his research program is in the field of mammalian Prion Biology (physiological function of the prion protein in mammals) and Prion Disease (mechanisms of prion replication and structural characterization of molecular determinants for prion infectivity).
Affiliations and Expertise
Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati, Trieste, Italy