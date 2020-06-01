Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Small Molecules - Giant Leaps for Immuno-Oncology
Klaus Urbahns
2. Reviewing P2X7
Christine Gelin
3. Reviewing ASK1
David Amantini
4. Reviewing DNA-encoded libraries
Carlos Azevedo
Description
Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 59, provides a review of eclectic developments in medicinal G139 chemistry. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors, with this release focusing on Small Molecules - Giant Leaps for Immuno-Oncology, Reviewing P2X7, Reviewing ASK1, and Reviewing DNA-encoded libraries.
Key Features
- Provides extended, timely reviews of topics in medicinal chemistry
- Contains targets and technologies relevant to the discovery of tomorrow’s drugs
- Presents analyses of successful drug discovery programs
Readership
Everyone interested in the strategy and practice of the preclinical phases of the creation of new medicines. Those wishing to understand the drivers of drug design or expand their knowledge of therapeutic target classes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211731
About the Editors
David Witty
Dr David Witty has more than 20 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry as a medicinal chemist and project leader working principally in areas of anti-infectives, metabolic diseases, cognition and pain, delivering clinical candidates for several conditions. He led IT Strategy within the Neurology division of GSK, developing and deploying the first Electronic Notebooks for drug discovery to sites in the UK and Singapore. He has contributed more than 90 scientific papers, reviews, patents and books on medicinal and synthetic chemistry.
In 2010 David and several colleagues successfully raised $35M in venture funding to found Convergence Pharmaceuticals, a specialist ion channel company focused on the development of novel treatments for pain, based in Cambridge UK. David presently leads their discovery programme and manages scientific operations within the business.
David is chairman of the Fine Chemicals Group of the Society of Chemical Industry, with responsibility for the delivery of conferences, seminars and training courses for chemists throughout the UK and Europe, and advising parliamentary bodies on matters of relevance to the UK chemical industry.
Since 2008 David has been a STEM ambassador for SETPOINT, introducing school students at both primary and secondary level to the excitement and possibilities of pursuing scientific careers, through workshops, lectures and competitions.
Affiliations and Expertise
WITNET LTD, Cambridge, UK
Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox is at University of Sussex, Brighton, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sussex, Brighton, UK