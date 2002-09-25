Progress in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444510549, 9780080515205

Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Editors: F.D. King A.W. Oxford
eBook ISBN: 9780080515205
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444510549
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th September 2002
Page Count: 149
Description

This volume features accounts of the biological rationale, design and clinical potential of drug molecules; summaries of structure-activity relationships in topical areas of medicinal chemistry and extensive references to the biology, medicinal chemistry and clinical aspects of each topic.

