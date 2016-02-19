Progress in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780720474121, 9780080862606

Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 12

1st Edition

Serial Editors: G. P. Ellis G. B. West
eBook ISBN: 9780080862606
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 483
No. of pages:
483
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1975
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080862606

About the Serial Editors

G. P. Ellis Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Wales Institute of Science and Technology. King Edward VII Avenue, Cardiff

G. B. West Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Barking Regional College of Technology, North-east London Polytechnic, Longbridge Road, Dagenham , Essex

