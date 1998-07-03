Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 35
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1: Modern View of Vitamin D3 and its Medicinal Uses
- INTRODUCTION
- METABOLISM OF VITAMIN D3
- REGULATION OF VITAMIN D3 METABOLISM
- MOLECULAR MECHANISM OF 1,25-DIHYDROXYVITAMIN D3 ACTION
- TREATMENT OF CALCIUM AND PHOSPHORUS DISORDERS WITH VITAMIN D3 METABOLITES AND ANALOGUES
- VITAMIN D3 ANALOGUES OF CLINICAL IMPORTANCE FOR OTHER TYPES OF DISEASES
- CONCLUDING REMARKS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- 2: Neurokinin Receptor Antagonists
- INTRODUCTION
- BIOLOGICAL ACTIONS OF NEUROKININS AND NEUROKININ ANTAGONISTS
- NK1 RECEPTOR-SELECTIVE NON-PEPTIDE ANTAGONISTS
- DUAL NK1/NK2 RECEPTOR ANTAGONISTS
- NK2 RECEPTOR-SELECTIVE NON-PEPTIDE ANTAGONISTS
- NK3 RECEPTOR-SELECTIVE NON-PEPTIDE ANTAGONISTS
- CLINICAL STUDIES
- CONCLUSIONS
- 3: Opioid Receptor Antagonists
- INTRODUCTION
- DETERMINATION OF RECEPTOR SELECTIVITY AND ANTAGONISM
- UNIVERSAL OPIOID RECEPTOR ANTAGONISTS
- μ OPIOID RECEPTOR SELECTIVE ANTAGONISTS
- κ OPIOID RECEPTOR SELECTIVE ANTAGONISTS
- δ OPIOID RECEPTOR SELECTIVE ANTAGONISTS
- CONCLUSION
- 4: Mechanisms of Bacterial Resistance to Antibiotics and Biocides
- INTRODUCTION
- MECHANISMS OF INTRINSIC RESISTANCE (INTRINSIC INSUSCEPTIBILITY)
- MECHANISMS OF ACQUIRED RESISTANCE
- PATHOGENIC RESISTANT GRAM-POSITIVE BACTERIA
- MECHANISMS OF MULTIDRUG RESISTANCE IN GRAM-NEGATIVE BACTERIA
- LINKED ANTIBIOTIC-BIOCIDE RESISTANCE
- OVERCOMING BACTERIAL RESISTANCE
- CONCLUDING REMARKS
- 5: Towards cannabinoid drugs – revisited
- INTRODUCTION
- CANNABINOID RECEPTORS AND ENDOGENOUS LIGANDS
- STRUCTURE-ACTIVITY RELATIONSHIPS (SAR)
- MEDICINAL PROPERTIES OF CANNABINOIDS
- CONCLUSIONS
- Subject Index
- Cumulative Index of Authors for Volumes 1–35
- Cumulative Index of Subjects for Volumes 1–35
Description
Eminent scientists at the cutting edge of pharmacology and medicinal chemistry research provide us with yet another excellent addition to this famous series. The focus on bacterial resistance mechanisms serves to highlight an important area of unmet medical need requiring the attention of medicinal chemists. Five topical subjects are reviewed: the biosynthesis, metabolism and function of Vitamin D3 and the potential application of its analogues in bone disorders and immune-related diseases; the therapeutic potential of neurokinin antagonists; opioid receptor antagonists; the mechanisms of bacterial resistance; and a survey of recent advances in cannabinoid research. This volume will deservedly take its place in clinical and industrial pharmaceutical libraries, and will prove invaluable to medicinal chemists.
Details
258
- 258
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1998
3rd July 1998
- 3rd July 1998
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
9780444829092
- 9780444829092
9780080862835
- 9780080862835
About the Serial Editors
G. P. Ellis Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Wales Institute of Science and Technology. King Edward VII Avenue, Cardiff
D.K. Luscombe Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Welsh School of Pharmacy, University of Wales
A.W. Oxford Serial Editor
Consultant in Medicinal Chemistry
Consultant in Medicinal Chemistry