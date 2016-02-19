Progress in Low Temperature Physics, Volume 6
1st Edition
Series Volume Editors: C J Gorter
eBook ISBN: 9780080873008
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 439
Details
- No. of pages:
- 439
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080873008
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
C J Gorter Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Kamerlingh Onnes Laboratorium, Leiden University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.