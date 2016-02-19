Progress in Low Temperature Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780720412567, 9780080873008

Progress in Low Temperature Physics, Volume 6

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: C J Gorter
eBook ISBN: 9780080873008
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 439
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
240.00
204.00
365.00
310.25
390.00
331.50
300.00
255.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
439
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1970
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080873008

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

C J Gorter Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Kamerlingh Onnes Laboratorium, Leiden University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.