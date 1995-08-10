Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry

Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 7, reviews critically the heterocyclic literature published mainly in 1994. The first two chapters are given over to reviews. The first review surveys useful synthetic routes to polyfunctional pyrroles and pyrazoles, starting from conjugated azoalkenes. The second review comprises a compilation of the application of Diels-Alder cycloaddition chemistry for heterocyclic synthesis. The remaining chapters deal with advances in the heterocyclic field, arranged in ascending order of ring size, i.e., three-, four-, five-, six-, seven-, eight-membered rings, and larger rings. The reference system in the text is modeled on that used in Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry (Pergamon, 1984).