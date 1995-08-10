Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080420912, 9781483138855

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry

1st Edition

A Critical Review of the 1994 Literature Preceded by Two Chapters on Current Heterocyclic Topics

Editors: H. Suschitzky E. F. V. Scriven
eBook ISBN: 9781483138855
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th August 1995
Page Count: 344
Description

Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 7, reviews critically the heterocyclic literature published mainly in 1994. The first two chapters are given over to reviews. The first review surveys useful synthetic routes to polyfunctional pyrroles and pyrazoles, starting from conjugated azoalkenes. The second review comprises a compilation of the application of Diels-Alder cycloaddition chemistry for heterocyclic synthesis. The remaining chapters deal with advances in the heterocyclic field, arranged in ascending order of ring size, i.e., three-, four-, five-, six-, seven-, eight-membered rings, and larger rings. The reference system in the text is modeled on that used in Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry (Pergamon, 1984).

Table of Contents


Foreword

Advisory Editorial Board Members

Chapter 1: Polyfunctionalized Pyrroles and Pyrazoles from Conjugated Azoalkenes

Chapter 2: Application of Diels-Alder Cycloaddition Chemistry for Heterocyclic Synthesis

Chapter 3: Three-Membered Ring Systems

Chapter 4: Four-Membered Ring Systems

Chapter 5: Five-Membered Ring Systems

Part 1. Thiophenes & Se, Te Analogs

Part 2. Pyrroles and Benzo Derivatives

Part 3. Furans and Benzo Derivatives

Part 4. With More than One N Atom

Part 5. With N & S (Se) Atoms

Part 6. With O & S (Se, Te) Atoms

Part 7. With O & N Atoms

Chapter 6: Six-Membered Ring Systems

Part 1. Pyridine and Benzo Derivatives

Part 2. Diazines and Benzo Derivatives

Part 3. Triazines, Tetrazines, and Fused Ring Polyaza Systems

Part 4. With O and/or S Atoms

Chapter 7: Seven-Membered Rings

Chapter 8: Eight-Membered and Larger Rings

Subject Index

About the Editor

H. Suschitzky

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Applied Chemistry, University of Salford, UK

E. F. V. Scriven

