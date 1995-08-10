Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry
1st Edition
A Critical Review of the 1994 Literature Preceded by Two Chapters on Current Heterocyclic Topics
Description
Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 7, reviews critically the heterocyclic literature published mainly in 1994. The first two chapters are given over to reviews. The first review surveys useful synthetic routes to polyfunctional pyrroles and pyrazoles, starting from conjugated azoalkenes. The second review comprises a compilation of the application of Diels-Alder cycloaddition chemistry for heterocyclic synthesis. The remaining chapters deal with advances in the heterocyclic field, arranged in ascending order of ring size, i.e., three-, four-, five-, six-, seven-, eight-membered rings, and larger rings. The reference system in the text is modeled on that used in Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry (Pergamon, 1984).
Table of Contents
Foreword
Advisory Editorial Board Members
Chapter 1: Polyfunctionalized Pyrroles and Pyrazoles from Conjugated Azoalkenes
Chapter 2: Application of Diels-Alder Cycloaddition Chemistry for Heterocyclic Synthesis
Chapter 3: Three-Membered Ring Systems
Chapter 4: Four-Membered Ring Systems
Chapter 5: Five-Membered Ring Systems
Part 1. Thiophenes & Se, Te Analogs
Part 2. Pyrroles and Benzo Derivatives
Part 3. Furans and Benzo Derivatives
Part 4. With More than One N Atom
Part 5. With N & S (Se) Atoms
Part 6. With O & S (Se, Te) Atoms
Part 7. With O & N Atoms
Chapter 6: Six-Membered Ring Systems
Part 1. Pyridine and Benzo Derivatives
Part 2. Diazines and Benzo Derivatives
Part 3. Triazines, Tetrazines, and Fused Ring Polyaza Systems
Part 4. With O and/or S Atoms
Chapter 7: Seven-Membered Rings
Chapter 8: Eight-Membered and Larger Rings
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1995
- Published:
- 10th August 1995
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138855
About the Editor
H. Suschitzky
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Applied Chemistry, University of Salford, UK