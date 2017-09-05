Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 29
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1) Recent advances in the synthesis of benzimidazol-2-ones via rearrangements
2) Use of Rhodium Carbenoid Intermediates for Dipolar Cycloaddition Chemistry
3) Three-Membered Ring Systems
4) Four-Membered Ring Systems
5) Five-Membered Ring Systems
5.1) Five-Membered Ring Systems: Thiophenes and Se/Te Derivatives
5.2) Five-Membered Ring Systems: Pyrroles And Benzo Analogs
5.3) Five-Membered Ring Systems: Furans and Benzofurans
5.4) Five Membered Ring Systems: With More than One N Atom
5.5) Five-Membered Ring Systems: With N and S (Se) Atoms
5.6) Five-Membered Ring Systems: With O & S (Se, Te) Atoms
5.7) Five-Membered Ring Systems with O & N Atoms
6) Six-Membered Ring Systems
6.1) Six-Membered Ring Systems: Pyridines And Benzo Derivatives
6.2) Six-Membered Ring Systems: Diazines and Benzo Derivatives
6.3) Triazines, tetrazines and fused ring polyaza systems
6.4) Six-Membered Ring Systems: With O and/or S Atoms
7) Seven-Membered Rings
8) Eight-Membered and Larger Rings
Description
Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry (PHC), Volume 29, is the latest in this annual review series commissioned by the International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry (ISHC). Volumes in the series contain both highlights of the previous year’s literature on heterocyclic chemistry and articles on new developing topics of particular interest to heterocyclic chemists.
The highlight chapters in Volume 29 are all written by leading researchers in their field and these chapters constitute a systematic survey of the important original material reported in the literature of heterocyclic chemistry in 2016. As with previous volumes in the series, Volume 29 will enable academic and industrial chemists, and advanced students, to keep abreast of developments in heterocyclic chemistry in a convenient way.
About the Editors
Gordon Gribble Editor
Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.
John Joule Editor
John Arthur Joule did his BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees at The University of Manchester, obtaining his PhD in 1961. He then undertook post-doctoral work at Princeton University and Stanford University, before joining the academic staff of the Chemistry Department at The University of Manchester in 1963, where he is currently a Professor. In 1996 he received an RSC Medal for Heterocyclic Chemistry.
