Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081023105, 9780081023112

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 29

1st Edition

Editors: Gordon Gribble John Joule
eBook ISBN: 9780081023112
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081023105
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th September 2017
Page Count: 702
Table of Contents

1) Recent advances in the synthesis of benzimidazol-2-ones via rearrangements

2) Use of Rhodium Carbenoid Intermediates for Dipolar Cycloaddition Chemistry

3) Three-Membered Ring Systems

4) Four-Membered Ring Systems

5) Five-Membered Ring Systems

5.1) Five-Membered Ring Systems: Thiophenes and Se/Te Derivatives

5.2) Five-Membered Ring Systems: Pyrroles And Benzo Analogs

5.3) Five-Membered Ring Systems: Furans and Benzofurans

5.4) Five Membered Ring Systems: With More than One N Atom

5.5) Five-Membered Ring Systems: With N and S (Se) Atoms

5.6) Five-Membered Ring Systems: With O & S (Se, Te) Atoms

5.7) Five-Membered Ring Systems with O & N Atoms

6) Six-Membered Ring Systems

6.1) Six-Membered Ring Systems: Pyridines And Benzo Derivatives

6.2) Six-Membered Ring Systems: Diazines and Benzo Derivatives

6.3) Triazines, tetrazines and fused ring polyaza systems

6.4) Six-Membered Ring Systems: With O and/or S Atoms

7) Seven-Membered Rings

8) Eight-Membered and Larger Rings

Description

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry (PHC), Volume 29, is the latest in this annual review series commissioned by the International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry (ISHC). Volumes in the series contain both highlights of the previous year’s literature on heterocyclic chemistry and articles on new developing topics of particular interest to heterocyclic chemists.

The highlight chapters in Volume 29 are all written by leading researchers in their field and these chapters constitute a systematic survey of the important original material reported in the literature of heterocyclic chemistry in 2016. As with previous volumes in the series, Volume 29 will enable academic and industrial chemists, and advanced students, to keep abreast of developments in heterocyclic chemistry in a convenient way.

Key Features

  • Recognized as the premiere review of heterocyclic chemistry
  • Includes contributions from leading researchers in the field
  • Provides a systematic survey of the important 2016 heterocyclic chemistry literature
  • Presents articles on new and developing topics of interest to heterocyclic chemists

Readership

Organic chemists, academic and industrial chemists, as well as advanced students

Details

No. of pages:
702
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023112
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081023105

About the Editors

Gordon Gribble Editor

Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA

John Joule Editor

John Arthur Joule did his BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees at The University of Manchester, obtaining his PhD in 1961. He then undertook post-doctoral work at Princeton University and Stanford University, before joining the academic staff of the Chemistry Department at The University of Manchester in 1963, where he is currently a Professor. In 1996 he received an RSC Medal for Heterocyclic Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, The University of Manchester, UK

