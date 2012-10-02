Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080968070, 9780080968087

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 24

1st Edition

Editors: Gordon Gribble John Joule
eBook ISBN: 9780080968087
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080968070
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd October 2012
Page Count: 540
Chapter 1 Heterocycles and Medicine

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Furan and Benzofuran

1.3 Thiophene

1.4 Pyrrole

1.5 Thiazole

1.6 Imidazole and Fused Imidazole

1.7 Triazole

1.8 Pyrazole

1.9 Oxadizole and Thiadiazole

1.10 Pyridine

1.11 Pyrimidine and Pyrimidinone

1.12 Pyrazine

1.13 Piperazine

1.14 Morpholine

1.15 Indole

1.16 Indazole

1.17 Oxindole

1.18 Quinoline and Dihydroquinoline

1.19 Benzoazepines and Oxepine

1.20 Pyrrolopyrimidine and Pyrrolopyridine

1.21 Benzoisoxazoles and Benzoisothiazole

1.22 Quinazoline

1.23 Quinoxaline

1.24 Pteridine

1.25 Conclusion

Chapter 2 Progress in Quinoxaline Synthesis (Part 1)

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Condensation of 1,2-Diaminobenzenes (1,2-DABs; ortho-Phenylenediamines) and Derivatives with Various Two-Carbon Unit Suppliers

2.3 Condensation of o-Benzoquinone Diimines and Diimides with Various Two-Carbon Unit Suppliers

Chapter 3 Three-Membered Ring Systems

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Epoxides

3.3 Aziridines

Chapter 4 Four-Membered Ring Systems

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Azetidines, Azetines, and Related Systems

4.3 Monocyclic 2-Azetidinones (β-Lactams)

4.4 Fused and Spirocyclic β-Lactams

4.5 Oxetanes, Dioxetanes, and 2-Oxetanones (β-Lactones)

4.6 Thietanes and Related Systems

4.7 Silicon and Phosphorus Heterocycles. Miscellaneous

Chapter 5.1 Five-Membered Ring Systems

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Reviews, Accounts, and Books on Thiophene, Selenophene, and Tellurophene Chemistry

5.1.3 Synthesis of Thiophenes

5.1.4 Elaboration of Thiophenes and Benzothiophenes

5.1.5 Synthesis of Thiophenes, Se/Te for Use in Material Science

5.1.6 Thiophene, Se/Te Derivatives in Medicinal Chemistry

5.1.7 Selenophenes and Tellurophenes

Chapter 5.2 Five-Membered Ring Systems

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 Synthesis of Pyrroles

5.2.3 Reactions of Pyrroles

5.2.4 Synthesis of Indoles

5.2.5 Reactions of Indoles

5.2.6 Isatins, Oxindoles, Indoxyls, and Spirooxindoles

5.2.7 Carbazoles

5.2.8 Carboline Analogs and Azaindoles

5.2.9 Isoindoles

Chapter 5.3 Five-Membered Ring Systems: Furans and Benzofurans

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Reactions

5.3.3 Synthesis

Chapter 5.4 Five-Membered Ring Systems: With More than One N Atom

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Pyrazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives

5.4.3 Imidazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives

5.4.4 1,2,3-Triazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives

5.4.5 1,2,4-Triazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives

5.4.6 Tetrazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives

Chapter 5.5 Five-Membered Ring Systems: With N and S (Se) Atoms

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Thiazoles

5.5.3 Isothiazoles

5.5.4 Thiadiazoles

5.5.5 Selenazoles

Chapter 5.6 Five-Membered Ring Systems: With O and S (Se, Te) Atoms

5.6.1 1,3-Dioxoles and Dioxolanes

5.6.2 1,3-Dithioles and Dithiolanes

5.6.3 1,3-Oxathioles and Oxathiolanes

5.6.4 1,2-Dioxolanes

5.6.5 1,2-Dithioles and Dithiolanes

5.6.6 1,2-Oxathioles and Oxathiolanes

5.6.7 Three Heteroatoms

Chapter 5.7 Five-Membered Ring Systems with O and N Atoms

5.7.1 Isoxazoles

5.7.2 Isoxazolines

5.7.3 Isoxazolidines

5.7.4 Oxazoles

5.7.5 Oxazolines

5.7.6 Oxazolidines

5.7.7 Oxadiazoles

Chapter 6.1 Six-Membered Ring Systems: Pyridine and Benzo Derivatives

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Pyridines

6.1.3 Synthesis of Pyridine N-Oxides

6.1.4 Reactions of Pyridine N-Oxides

6.1.5 Isoquinolines and Quinolines

Chapter 6.2 Six-Membered Ring Systems

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 Pyridazines and Benzo Derivatives

6.2.3 Pyrimidines and Benzo Derivatives

6.2.4 Pyrazines and Benzo Derivatives

Chapter 6.3 Triazines, Tetrazines, and Fused Ring Polyaza Systems

6.3.1 Triazines

6.3.2 Tetrazines

6.3.3 Fused [6] + [5] Polyaza Systems

Chapter 6.4 Six-Membered Ring Systems: With O and/or S Atoms

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 Heterocycles Containing One Oxygen Atom

6.4.3 Heterocycles Containing One Sulfur Atom

6.4.4 Heterocycles Containing Two or More Oxygen Atoms

6.4.5 Heterocycles Containing Both Oxygen and Sulfur in the Same Ring

Chapter 7 Seven-Membered Rings

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Seven-Membered Systems Containing One Heteroatom

7.3 Seven-Membered Systems Containing Two Heteroatoms

7.4 Seven-Membered Systems Containing Three or More Heteroatoms

7.5 Future Directions

Chapter 8 Eight-Membered and Larger Rings

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Carbon–Oxygen Rings

8.3 Carbon–Nitrogen Rings

8.4 Carbon–Sulfur Rings

8.5 Carbon–Phosphorus Rings

8.6 Carbon–Selenium Rings

8.7 Carbon–Nitrogen–Oxygen Rings

8.8 Carbon–Nitrogen–Sulfur Rings

8.9 Carbon–Oxygen–Sulfur Rings

8.10 Carbon–Oxygen/Nitrogen–Phosphorus Rings

8.11 Carbon–Sulfur–Arsenic Rings

8.12 Carbon–Nitrogen–Oxygen–Sulfur Rings

8.13 Carbon–Nitrogen–Oxygen–Phosphorus Rings

"Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry" (PHC) an ongoing reference work on heterocyclic chemistry is published with the active involvement of The International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry (ISHC) whose aim is to promote heterocyclic chemistry, in particular by serving as the primary sponsoring agency for the ISHC-Congress, a large biannual meeting attracting up to a thousand participants.

  • Recognized as the premiere review of heterocyclic chemistry
  • Contributions from leading researchers in the field
  • Systematic survey of the important 2011 heterocyclic chemistry literature

Academic and industrial chemists and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry

Gordon Gribble Editor

Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA

John Joule Editor

John Arthur Joule did his BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees at The University of Manchester, obtaining his PhD in 1961. He then undertook post-doctoral work at Princeton University and Stanford University, before joining the academic staff of the Chemistry Department at The University of Manchester in 1963, where he is currently a Professor. In 1996 he received an RSC Medal for Heterocyclic Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, The University of Manchester, UK

