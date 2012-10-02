Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 24
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Editorial Advisory Board Members Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry
Chapter 1 Heterocycles and Medicine
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Furan and Benzofuran
1.3 Thiophene
1.4 Pyrrole
1.5 Thiazole
1.6 Imidazole and Fused Imidazole
1.7 Triazole
1.8 Pyrazole
1.9 Oxadizole and Thiadiazole
1.10 Pyridine
1.11 Pyrimidine and Pyrimidinone
1.12 Pyrazine
1.13 Piperazine
1.14 Morpholine
1.15 Indole
1.16 Indazole
1.17 Oxindole
1.18 Quinoline and Dihydroquinoline
1.19 Benzoazepines and Oxepine
1.20 Pyrrolopyrimidine and Pyrrolopyridine
1.21 Benzoisoxazoles and Benzoisothiazole
1.22 Quinazoline
1.23 Quinoxaline
1.24 Pteridine
1.25 Conclusion
Chapter 2 Progress in Quinoxaline Synthesis (Part 1)
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Condensation of 1,2-Diaminobenzenes (1,2-DABs; ortho-Phenylenediamines) and Derivatives with Various Two-Carbon Unit Suppliers
2.3 Condensation of o-Benzoquinone Diimines and Diimides with Various Two-Carbon Unit Suppliers
Chapter 3 Three-Membered Ring Systems
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Epoxides
3.3 Aziridines
Chapter 4 Four-Membered Ring Systems
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Azetidines, Azetines, and Related Systems
4.3 Monocyclic 2-Azetidinones (β-Lactams)
4.4 Fused and Spirocyclic β-Lactams
4.5 Oxetanes, Dioxetanes, and 2-Oxetanones (β-Lactones)
4.6 Thietanes and Related Systems
4.7 Silicon and Phosphorus Heterocycles. Miscellaneous
Chapter 5.1 Five-Membered Ring Systems
5.1.1 Introduction
5.1.2 Reviews, Accounts, and Books on Thiophene, Selenophene, and Tellurophene Chemistry
5.1.3 Synthesis of Thiophenes
5.1.4 Elaboration of Thiophenes and Benzothiophenes
5.1.5 Synthesis of Thiophenes, Se/Te for Use in Material Science
5.1.6 Thiophene, Se/Te Derivatives in Medicinal Chemistry
5.1.7 Selenophenes and Tellurophenes
Chapter 5.2 Five-Membered Ring Systems
5.2.1 Introduction
5.2.2 Synthesis of Pyrroles
5.2.3 Reactions of Pyrroles
5.2.4 Synthesis of Indoles
5.2.5 Reactions of Indoles
5.2.6 Isatins, Oxindoles, Indoxyls, and Spirooxindoles
5.2.7 Carbazoles
5.2.8 Carboline Analogs and Azaindoles
5.2.9 Isoindoles
Chapter 5.3 Five-Membered Ring Systems: Furans and Benzofurans
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 Reactions
5.3.3 Synthesis
Chapter 5.4 Five-Membered Ring Systems: With More than One N Atom
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Pyrazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives
5.4.3 Imidazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives
5.4.4 1,2,3-Triazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives
5.4.5 1,2,4-Triazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives
5.4.6 Tetrazoles and Ring-Fused Derivatives
Chapter 5.5 Five-Membered Ring Systems: With N and S (Se) Atoms
5.5.1 Introduction
5.5.2 Thiazoles
5.5.3 Isothiazoles
5.5.4 Thiadiazoles
5.5.5 Selenazoles
Chapter 5.6 Five-Membered Ring Systems: With O and S (Se, Te) Atoms
5.6.1 1,3-Dioxoles and Dioxolanes
5.6.2 1,3-Dithioles and Dithiolanes
5.6.3 1,3-Oxathioles and Oxathiolanes
5.6.4 1,2-Dioxolanes
5.6.5 1,2-Dithioles and Dithiolanes
5.6.6 1,2-Oxathioles and Oxathiolanes
5.6.7 Three Heteroatoms
Chapter 5.7 Five-Membered Ring Systems with O and N Atoms
5.7.1 Isoxazoles
5.7.2 Isoxazolines
5.7.3 Isoxazolidines
5.7.4 Oxazoles
5.7.5 Oxazolines
5.7.6 Oxazolidines
5.7.7 Oxadiazoles
Chapter 6.1 Six-Membered Ring Systems: Pyridine and Benzo Derivatives
6.1.1 Introduction
6.1.2 Pyridines
6.1.3 Synthesis of Pyridine N-Oxides
6.1.4 Reactions of Pyridine N-Oxides
6.1.5 Isoquinolines and Quinolines
Chapter 6.2 Six-Membered Ring Systems
6.2.1 Introduction
6.2.2 Pyridazines and Benzo Derivatives
6.2.3 Pyrimidines and Benzo Derivatives
6.2.4 Pyrazines and Benzo Derivatives
Chapter 6.3 Triazines, Tetrazines, and Fused Ring Polyaza Systems
6.3.1 Triazines
6.3.2 Tetrazines
6.3.3 Fused [6] + [5] Polyaza Systems
Chapter 6.4 Six-Membered Ring Systems: With O and/or S Atoms
6.4.1 Introduction
6.4.2 Heterocycles Containing One Oxygen Atom
6.4.3 Heterocycles Containing One Sulfur Atom
6.4.4 Heterocycles Containing Two or More Oxygen Atoms
6.4.5 Heterocycles Containing Both Oxygen and Sulfur in the Same Ring
Chapter 7 Seven-Membered Rings
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Seven-Membered Systems Containing One Heteroatom
7.3 Seven-Membered Systems Containing Two Heteroatoms
7.4 Seven-Membered Systems Containing Three or More Heteroatoms
7.5 Future Directions
Chapter 8 Eight-Membered and Larger Rings
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Carbon–Oxygen Rings
8.3 Carbon–Nitrogen Rings
8.4 Carbon–Sulfur Rings
8.5 Carbon–Phosphorus Rings
8.6 Carbon–Selenium Rings
8.7 Carbon–Nitrogen–Oxygen Rings
8.8 Carbon–Nitrogen–Sulfur Rings
8.9 Carbon–Oxygen–Sulfur Rings
8.10 Carbon–Oxygen/Nitrogen–Phosphorus Rings
8.11 Carbon–Sulfur–Arsenic Rings
8.12 Carbon–Nitrogen–Oxygen–Sulfur Rings
8.13 Carbon–Nitrogen–Oxygen–Phosphorus Rings
Index
Description
"Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry" (PHC) an ongoing reference work on heterocyclic chemistry is published with the active involvement of The International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry (ISHC) whose aim is to promote heterocyclic chemistry, in particular by serving as the primary sponsoring agency for the ISHC-Congress, a large biannual meeting attracting up to a thousand participants.
Key Features
- Recognized as the premiere review of heterocyclic chemistry
- Contributions from leading researchers in the field
- Systematic survey of the important 2011 heterocyclic chemistry literature
Readership
Academic and industrial chemists and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 540
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 2nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080968087
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080968070
About the Editors
Gordon Gribble Editor
Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA
John Joule Editor
John Arthur Joule did his BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees at The University of Manchester, obtaining his PhD in 1961. He then undertook post-doctoral work at Princeton University and Stanford University, before joining the academic staff of the Chemistry Department at The University of Manchester in 1963, where he is currently a Professor. In 1996 he received an RSC Medal for Heterocyclic Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, The University of Manchester, UK