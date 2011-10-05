Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 23
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Editorial Advisory Board Members Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry
Chapter 1: Recent Advances in the Synthesis of Aspidosperma-Type Alkaloids
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Aspidospermine and aspidospermidine
1.3. Aspidofractinine
1.4. Tabersonine
1.5. Subincanadines
1.6. Meloscine
1.7. Miscellaneous approaches to the general aspidosperma core
1.8. Vindoline, vinblastine, and vincristine
1.9. Aspidophytine and haplophytine
1.10. Conophylline and conophyllidine
Chapter 2: Synthesis of Heterocycles by Palladium-Catalyzed Intramolecular Heteroarylation
2.1. Introduction and scope of the review
2.2. Annulation of five-membered aza-rings
2.3. Annulation of six-membered aza-rings
2.4. Annulation of medium size aza-rings
2.5. Macrocycles
2.6. Tandem sequences, cascades, and miscellaneous cyclizations
2.7. Conclusions
Chapter 3: Three-Membered Ring Systems
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Epoxides
3.3. Aziridines
Chapter 4: Four-Membered Ring Systems
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Azetidines, azetines, and related systems
4.3. Monocyclic 2-azetidinones (β-lactams)
4.4. Fused and spirocyclic β-lactams
4.5. Oxetanes, dioxetanes, dioxetanones, and 2-oxetanones (β-lactones)
4.6. Thietanes and related systems
4.7. Silicon and phosphorus heterocycles: Miscellaneous
Chapter 5.1: Five-Membered Ring Systems
5.1.1. Introduction
5.1.2. Reviews, accounts, and books on thiophene, selenophene, and tellurophene chemistry
5.1.3. Synthesis of thiophenes
5.1.4. Elaboration of thiophenes and benzothiophenes
5.1.5. Synthesis of thiophenes for use in material science
5.1.6. Thiophene derivatives in medicinal chemistry
5.1.7. Selenophenes and tellurophenes
Chapter 5.2: Five-Membered Ring Systems
5.2.1. Introduction
5.2.2. Synthesis of pyrroles
5.2.3. Reactions of pyrroles
5.2.4. Synthesis of indoles
5.2.5. Reactions of indoles
5.2.6. Oxindoles and spirooxindoles
5.2.7. Carbazoles
5.2.8. Carboline analogs and azaindoles
Chapter 5.3: Five-Membered Ring Systems: Furans and Benzofurans
5.3.1. Introduction
5.3.2. Reactions
5.3.3. Synthesis
Chapter 5.4: Five-Membered Ring Systems: With More than One N Atom
5.4.1. Introduction
5.4.2. Pyrazoles and ring-fused derivatives
5.4.3. Imidazoles and ring-fused derivatives
5.4.4. 1,2,3-Triazoles and ring-fused derivatives
5.4.5. 1,2,4-Triazoles and ring-fused derivatives
5.4.6. Tetrazoles and ring-fused derivatives
Chapter 5.5: Five-Membered Ring Systems
5.5.1. Introduction
5.5.2. Thiazoles
5.5.3. Isothiazoles
5.5.4. Thiadiazoles and selenodiazoles
5.5.5. Selenazoles
Chapter 5.6: Five-Membered Ring Systems
5.6.1. 1,3-Dioxoles and 1,3-dioxolanes
5.6.2. 1,3-Dithioles and 1,3-dithiolanes
5.6.3. 1,3-Oxathioles and 1,3-oxathiolanes
5.6.4. 1,2-Dioxolanes
5.6.5. 1,2-Dithioles and 1,2-dithiolanes
5.6.6. 1,2-Oxathioles and 1,2-oxathiolanes
5.6.7. Three heteroatoms
Chapter 5.7: Five-Membered Ring Systems with O and N Atoms
5.7.1. Isoxazoles
5.7.2. Isoxazolines
5.7.3. Isoxazolidines
5.7.4. Oxazoles
5.7.5. Oxazolines
5.7.6. Oxazolidines
5.7.7. Oxadiazoles
Chapter 6.1: Six-Membered Ring Systems
6.1.1. Introduction
6.1.2. Pyridines
6.1.3. Quinolines
6.1.4. Isoquinolines
Chapter 6.2: Six-Membered Ring Systems
6.2.1. Introduction
6.2.2. Pyridazines and benzo derivatives
6.2.3. Pyrimidines and benzo derivatives
6.2.4. Pyrazines and benzo derivatives
Chapter 6.3: Triazines, Tetrazines, and Fused Ring Polyaza Systems
6.3.1. Introduction
6.3.2. Triazines
6.3.3. Tetrazines
6.3.4. Fused [6] + [5] polyaza systems
6.3.5. Fused [6] + [6] polyaza systems
Chapter 6.4: Six-Membered Ring Systems
6.4.1. Introduction
6.4.2. Heterocycles containing one oxygen atom
6.4.3. Heterocycles containing one sulfur atom
6.4.4. Heterocycles containing two or more oxygen atoms
6.4.5. Heterocycles containing two or more sulfur atoms
6.4.6. Heterocycles containing both oxygen and sulfur in the same ring
Chapter 7: Seven-Membered Rings
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Seven-membered systems containing one heteroatom
7.3. Seven-membered systems containing two heteroatoms
7.4. Seven-membered systems containing three or more heteroatoms
7.5. Future directions
Chapter 8: Eight-Membered and Larger Rings
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Carbon–oxygen rings
8.3. Carbon–nitrogen rings
8.4. Carbon–sulfur rings
8.5. Carbon–silicon rings
8.6. Carbon–oxygen/carbon–nitrogen–oxygen rings
8.7. Carbon–nitrogen–oxygen rings
8.8. Carbon–nitrogen–phosphorus rings
8.9. Carbon–nitrogen–sulfur rings
8.10. Carbon–sulfur–oxygen rings
8.11. Carbon–sulfur–phosphorus/arsenic/antimony/bismuth rings
8.12. Carbon–nitrogen–sulfur–oxygen rings
8.13. Carbon–selenium–iron rings
Index
Description
Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry (PHC) is an annual review series commissioned by the International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry (ISHC). Volumes in the series contain both highlights of the previous year’s literature on heterocyclic chemistry and articles on emerging topics of particular interest to heterocyclic chemists. The chapters in Volume 23 constitute a systematic survey of the important original material reported in the literature of heterocyclic chemistry in 2010.
As with previous volumes in the series, Volume 23 apprises academic/industrial chemists and advanced students of developments in heterocyclic chemistry in a convenient format.
Key Features
- Covers the heterocyclic literature published in 2010
- Includes specialized reviews
- Features contributions from leading researchers in their fields
Readership
Academic and industrial chemists and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 5th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080968063
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080968056
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Gordon Gribble Editor
Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA
John Joule Editor
John Arthur Joule did his BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees at The University of Manchester, obtaining his PhD in 1961. He then undertook post-doctoral work at Princeton University and Stanford University, before joining the academic staff of the Chemistry Department at The University of Manchester in 1963, where he is currently a Professor. In 1996 he received an RSC Medal for Heterocyclic Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, The University of Manchester, UK