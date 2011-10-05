Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080968056, 9780080968063

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 23

1st Edition

Editors: Gordon Gribble John Joule
eBook ISBN: 9780080968063
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080968056
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th October 2011
Page Count: 550
Table of Contents

Series Page

Editorial Advisory Board Members Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry

Chapter 1: Recent Advances in the Synthesis of Aspidosperma-Type Alkaloids

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Aspidospermine and aspidospermidine

1.3. Aspidofractinine

1.4. Tabersonine

1.5. Subincanadines

1.6. Meloscine

1.7. Miscellaneous approaches to the general aspidosperma core

1.8. Vindoline, vinblastine, and vincristine

1.9. Aspidophytine and haplophytine

1.10. Conophylline and conophyllidine

Chapter 2: Synthesis of Heterocycles by Palladium-Catalyzed Intramolecular Heteroarylation

2.1. Introduction and scope of the review

2.2. Annulation of five-membered aza-rings

2.3. Annulation of six-membered aza-rings

2.4. Annulation of medium size aza-rings

2.5. Macrocycles

2.6. Tandem sequences, cascades, and miscellaneous cyclizations

2.7. Conclusions

Chapter 3: Three-Membered Ring Systems

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Epoxides

3.3. Aziridines

Chapter 4: Four-Membered Ring Systems

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Azetidines, azetines, and related systems

4.3. Monocyclic 2-azetidinones (β-lactams)

4.4. Fused and spirocyclic β-lactams

4.5. Oxetanes, dioxetanes, dioxetanones, and 2-oxetanones (β-lactones)

4.6. Thietanes and related systems

4.7. Silicon and phosphorus heterocycles: Miscellaneous

Chapter 5.1: Five-Membered Ring Systems

5.1.1. Introduction

5.1.2. Reviews, accounts, and books on thiophene, selenophene, and tellurophene chemistry

5.1.3. Synthesis of thiophenes

5.1.4. Elaboration of thiophenes and benzothiophenes

5.1.5. Synthesis of thiophenes for use in material science

5.1.6. Thiophene derivatives in medicinal chemistry

5.1.7. Selenophenes and tellurophenes

Chapter 5.2: Five-Membered Ring Systems

5.2.1. Introduction

5.2.2. Synthesis of pyrroles

5.2.3. Reactions of pyrroles

5.2.4. Synthesis of indoles

5.2.5. Reactions of indoles

5.2.6. Oxindoles and spirooxindoles

5.2.7. Carbazoles

5.2.8. Carboline analogs and azaindoles

Chapter 5.3: Five-Membered Ring Systems: Furans and Benzofurans

5.3.1. Introduction

5.3.2. Reactions

5.3.3. Synthesis

Chapter 5.4: Five-Membered Ring Systems: With More than One N Atom

5.4.1. Introduction

5.4.2. Pyrazoles and ring-fused derivatives

5.4.3. Imidazoles and ring-fused derivatives

5.4.4. 1,2,3-Triazoles and ring-fused derivatives

5.4.5. 1,2,4-Triazoles and ring-fused derivatives

5.4.6. Tetrazoles and ring-fused derivatives

Chapter 5.5: Five-Membered Ring Systems

5.5.1. Introduction

5.5.2. Thiazoles

5.5.3. Isothiazoles

5.5.4. Thiadiazoles and selenodiazoles

5.5.5. Selenazoles

Chapter 5.6: Five-Membered Ring Systems

5.6.1. 1,3-Dioxoles and 1,3-dioxolanes

5.6.2. 1,3-Dithioles and 1,3-dithiolanes

5.6.3. 1,3-Oxathioles and 1,3-oxathiolanes

5.6.4. 1,2-Dioxolanes

5.6.5. 1,2-Dithioles and 1,2-dithiolanes

5.6.6. 1,2-Oxathioles and 1,2-oxathiolanes

5.6.7. Three heteroatoms

Chapter 5.7: Five-Membered Ring Systems with O and N Atoms

5.7.1. Isoxazoles

5.7.2. Isoxazolines

5.7.3. Isoxazolidines

5.7.4. Oxazoles

5.7.5. Oxazolines

5.7.6. Oxazolidines

5.7.7. Oxadiazoles

Chapter 6.1: Six-Membered Ring Systems

6.1.1. Introduction

6.1.2. Pyridines

6.1.3. Quinolines

6.1.4. Isoquinolines

Chapter 6.2: Six-Membered Ring Systems

6.2.1. Introduction

6.2.2. Pyridazines and benzo derivatives

6.2.3. Pyrimidines and benzo derivatives

6.2.4. Pyrazines and benzo derivatives

Chapter 6.3: Triazines, Tetrazines, and Fused Ring Polyaza Systems

6.3.1. Introduction

6.3.2. Triazines

6.3.3. Tetrazines

6.3.4. Fused [6] + [5] polyaza systems

6.3.5. Fused [6] + [6] polyaza systems

Chapter 6.4: Six-Membered Ring Systems

6.4.1. Introduction

6.4.2. Heterocycles containing one oxygen atom

6.4.3. Heterocycles containing one sulfur atom

6.4.4. Heterocycles containing two or more oxygen atoms

6.4.5. Heterocycles containing two or more sulfur atoms

6.4.6. Heterocycles containing both oxygen and sulfur in the same ring

Chapter 7: Seven-Membered Rings

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Seven-membered systems containing one heteroatom

7.3. Seven-membered systems containing two heteroatoms

7.4. Seven-membered systems containing three or more heteroatoms

7.5. Future directions

Chapter 8: Eight-Membered and Larger Rings

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Carbon–oxygen rings

8.3. Carbon–nitrogen rings

8.4. Carbon–sulfur rings

8.5. Carbon–silicon rings

8.6. Carbon–oxygen/carbon–nitrogen–oxygen rings

8.7. Carbon–nitrogen–oxygen rings

8.8. Carbon–nitrogen–phosphorus rings

8.9. Carbon–nitrogen–sulfur rings

8.10. Carbon–sulfur–oxygen rings

8.11. Carbon–sulfur–phosphorus/arsenic/antimony/bismuth rings

8.12. Carbon–nitrogen–sulfur–oxygen rings

8.13. Carbon–selenium–iron rings

Index

Description

Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry (PHC) is an annual review series commissioned by the International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry (ISHC). Volumes in the series contain both highlights of the previous year’s literature on heterocyclic chemistry and articles on emerging topics of particular interest to heterocyclic chemists. The chapters in Volume 23 constitute a systematic survey of the important original material reported in the literature of heterocyclic chemistry in 2010.

As with previous volumes in the series, Volume 23 apprises academic/industrial chemists and advanced students of developments in heterocyclic chemistry in a convenient format.

Key Features

  • Covers the heterocyclic literature published in 2010
  • Includes specialized reviews
  • Features contributions from leading researchers in their fields

Readership

Academic and industrial chemists and advanced students interested in heterocyclic chemistry

About the Editors

Gordon Gribble Editor

Gordon Gribble is the Dartmouth Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, Hanover, USA. His research program covers several areas of organic chemistry, most of which involve synthesis, including novel indole chemistry, triterpenoid synthesis, DNA intercalation, and new synthetic methodology. Prof Gribble also has a deep interest in naturally occurring organohalogen compounds, and in the chemistry of wine and wine making.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, USA

John Joule Editor

John Arthur Joule did his BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees at The University of Manchester, obtaining his PhD in 1961. He then undertook post-doctoral work at Princeton University and Stanford University, before joining the academic staff of the Chemistry Department at The University of Manchester in 1963, where he is currently a Professor. In 1996 he received an RSC Medal for Heterocyclic Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, The University of Manchester, UK

