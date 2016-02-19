Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 1
1st Edition
A Critical Review of the 1988 Literature Preceded by Three Chapters on Current Heterocyclic Topics
Some new strategies for protection, activation and direction in lithiation chemistry, A R Katritzky, G W Rewcastle, J N Lam & S Sengupta, USA. Recent applications of the inverse electron demand Diels-Alder reaction, D L Boger & M Patel, USA. Biotransformations relating to heterocyclic compounds, S M Roberts, UK. Three-membered ring systems, A Padwa & R L Chinn, USA. Four-membered ring systems, R C Storr, UK. Five-membered ring systems: Pt.1, Thiophenes & Se & Te analogs, S Gronowitz & A B Hornfeldt, Sweden. Pt.2, Pyrroles & benzo derivatives, R J Sundberg, USA. Pt.3, Furans & benzo derivatives, C W Bird, UK. Pt.4, With more than one N atom, K T Potts, USA. Pt.5, With N & S (Se) atoms, I Shinkai, USA. Pt.6, With O & S (Se, Te) atoms, J G Keay, USA. Pt.7, With O & N atoms, G V Boyd, Israel. Six-membered ring systems: Pt.1, Pyridine & benzo derivatives, D T Hurst, UK. Pt.2, Diazines & benzo derivatives, T J Kress, USA. Pt.3, Triazines & tetrazines & fused systems, D T Hurst, UK. Pt.4, With O and/or S atoms, J D Hepworth, UK. Seven-membered rings, N P Peet, USA. Eight-membered & larger rings, G R Newkome, USA. Subject index.
The International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry in collaboration with Pergamon Press is pleased to announce a new annual publication, Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry. The first volume contains chapters on three new developing topics with the remainder of the volume being devoted to highlights of the 1988 heterocyclic chemistry literature. These highlights are novel and unusual chemistry and not a condensed summary of the literature. Subsequent volumes will review other topics of current interest to heterocyclic chemists as well as covering the previous year's literature. All contributors will be acknowledged authorities in their fields.
For scientists concerned with heterocyclic and organic chemistry in research, industry and teaching.
- English
- © Pergamon 1989
- 13th July 1989
- Pergamon
- 9781483293776
@qu:This book is aimed at experts; it should be in the library of every heterocyclic chemist. It will also be of interest to those whose main field lies outside heterocyclic chemistry and who want to get a quick overview of new developments of a single class of heterocyclic compounds. . @source:Nachrichten aus Chemie und Technik @qu:The comination of specialized and systematic reviews is an interesting one, and I believe that this will be a useful series for practising heterocyclic chemists, at a reasonable paperback price. @source:Chemistry in Australia
E. F. V. AAA Author
Reilly Industries Inc, USA
H. Suschitzky Editor
Department of Chemistry and Applied Chemistry, University of Salford, UK