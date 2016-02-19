Progress in Combinatorial Optimization provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of combinatorial optimization. This book discusses how to determine whether or not a particular structure exists.

Organized into 21 chapters, this book begins with an overview of a polar characterization of facets of polyhedra obtained by lifting facets of lower dimensional polyhedra. This text then discusses how to obtain bounds on the value of the objective in a graph partitioning problem in terms of spectral information about the graph. Other chapters consider the notion of a triangulation of an oriented matroid and show that oriented matroid triangulation yield triangulations of the underlying polytopes. This book discusses as well the selected results and problems on perfect ad imperfect graphs. The final chapter deals with the weighted parity problem for gammoids, which can be reduced to the weighted graphic matching problem.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians and research workers.