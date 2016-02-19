Progress in Combinatorial Optimization
1st Edition
Progress in Combinatorial Optimization provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of combinatorial optimization. This book discusses how to determine whether or not a particular structure exists.
Organized into 21 chapters, this book begins with an overview of a polar characterization of facets of polyhedra obtained by lifting facets of lower dimensional polyhedra. This text then discusses how to obtain bounds on the value of the objective in a graph partitioning problem in terms of spectral information about the graph. Other chapters consider the notion of a triangulation of an oriented matroid and show that oriented matroid triangulation yield triangulations of the underlying polytopes. This book discusses as well the selected results and problems on perfect ad imperfect graphs. The final chapter deals with the weighted parity problem for gammoids, which can be reduced to the weighted graphic matching problem.
This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians and research workers.
Table of Contents
Lifting the Facets of Polyhedra
Partitioning, Spectra and Linear Programming
Oriented Matroids and Triangulations of Convex Polytopes
Recent Algorithms for Two Versions of Graph Realization and Remarks on Applications to Linear Programming
Polynomial Algorithm to Recognize a Meyniel Graph
Integer Programming Problems for Which a Simple Rounding-Type Algorithm Works
Notes on Perfect Graphs
Total Dual Integrality of Linear Inequality Systems
Numbers of Lengths for Representations of Interval Orders
Submodular Rows
Geometric Methods in Combinatorial Optimization
A Fast Algorithm That Makes Matrices Optimally Sparse
Structural Theory for the Combinatorial Systems Characterized by Submodular Functions
Greedoids—A Structural Framework for the Greedy Algorithim
Preemptive Scheduling of Uniform Machines Subject to Release Dates
An Application of Matroid Polyhedral Theory to Unit-Execution Time, Tree-Precedence Job Scheduling
Some Problems on Dynamic/Periodic Graphs
Polytopes and Complexity
Statics and Electric Network Theory: A Unifying Role of Matroids
Total Dual Integrality from Directed Graphs, Crossing Families, and Sub- and Supermodular Functions
Solving the Weighted Parity Problem for Gammoids by Reduction to Graphic Matching
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264530