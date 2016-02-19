Progress in Chemical Toxicology
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Progress in Chemical Toxicology, Volume 2 reviews significant developments in chemical toxicology, with particular reference to the mode of absorption, distribution, excretion, and metabolism of drugs and poisons in both humans and animals. Some of the techniques for the rapid infrared analysis and identification of gases in human breath are also discussed, along with rapid drug analysis by ion-exchange paper chromatography and ionophoresis.
Comprised of six chapters, this volume first deals with the absorption, distribution, and excretion of poisons and their metabolites, including drugs extractable by organic solvents from aqueous acid and alkaline solutions. Subsequent chapters focus on the use of rapid infrared techniques in the detection of volatile organic compounds and toxic gases in humans; rapid methods of toxicological analysis by ion-exchange paper chromatography and ionophoresis; sample preparation and techniques for concentration of metal poisons for increased sensitivity of spectrographic analysis; and application of thin layer chromatography in toxicology. An approach to the analysis of biological specimens for basic drugs is also described.
This book will be of interest to chemists and toxicologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
The Absorption, Distribution, and Excretion of Poisons and their Metabolites
I. Gas and Vapors (Poisons through Inhalation)
II. Volatile Liquids (Steam Volatile)
III. Drugs Extractable by Organic Solvents from Aqueous Acid Solution
IV. Drugs Extractable by Organic Solvents from Aqueous Alkaline Solution
V. Metallic Poisons
References
Detection of Volatile Organic Compounds and Toxic Gases in Humans by Rapid Infrared Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Infrared Analysis of Expired Breath
III. Infrared Analysis of Solvent Extractions of Body Fluids
IV. Infrared Analysis of Solvent Extractions of Tissues
V. Identification and Interpretation of Infrared Spectra
References
An Approach to the Analysis of Biological Specimens for Basic Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Analytical Procedure
References
Rapid Methods of Toxicological Analysis by Ion-Exchange Paper Chromatography and Ionophoresis
I. The Use of Modified Cellulose Ion-Exchange Sheets in Toxicological Analysis
II. Rapid Separation of Drugs by Chromatography at Elevated Temperatures on Ester-Impregnated Paper
III. Rapid Identification of Mixtures of Barbiturates by Heating with Concentrated Sulfuric Acid
References
Developments in Spectrography: Sample Preparation
I. Introduction
II. Destruction of Organic Matter
III. Concentration, Isolation, Enrichment
References
Thin Layer Chromatography Application in Toxicology
I. Introduction
II. Adsorbents
III. Preparation of Plates
IV. Coating the Plates
V. Activation of Layers
VI. Application of Samples
VIL Development of Plates
VIII. Solvents
IX. Qualitative Estimation
X. Documentation of Results
XI. Elution of Drugs
XII. Specific Examples of Separation of Drugs
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224909