Progress in Chemical Toxicology, Volume 2 reviews significant developments in chemical toxicology, with particular reference to the mode of absorption, distribution, excretion, and metabolism of drugs and poisons in both humans and animals. Some of the techniques for the rapid infrared analysis and identification of gases in human breath are also discussed, along with rapid drug analysis by ion-exchange paper chromatography and ionophoresis.

Comprised of six chapters, this volume first deals with the absorption, distribution, and excretion of poisons and their metabolites, including drugs extractable by organic solvents from aqueous acid and alkaline solutions. Subsequent chapters focus on the use of rapid infrared techniques in the detection of volatile organic compounds and toxic gases in humans; rapid methods of toxicological analysis by ion-exchange paper chromatography and ionophoresis; sample preparation and techniques for concentration of metal poisons for increased sensitivity of spectrographic analysis; and application of thin layer chromatography in toxicology. An approach to the analysis of biological specimens for basic drugs is also described.

This book will be of interest to chemists and toxicologists.