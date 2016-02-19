Progress in Chemical Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199870, 9781483224909

Progress in Chemical Toxicology

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Abraham Stolman
eBook ISBN: 9781483224909
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 426
Description

Progress in Chemical Toxicology, Volume 2 reviews significant developments in chemical toxicology, with particular reference to the mode of absorption, distribution, excretion, and metabolism of drugs and poisons in both humans and animals. Some of the techniques for the rapid infrared analysis and identification of gases in human breath are also discussed, along with rapid drug analysis by ion-exchange paper chromatography and ionophoresis.

Comprised of six chapters, this volume first deals with the absorption, distribution, and excretion of poisons and their metabolites, including drugs extractable by organic solvents from aqueous acid and alkaline solutions. Subsequent chapters focus on the use of rapid infrared techniques in the detection of volatile organic compounds and toxic gases in humans; rapid methods of toxicological analysis by ion-exchange paper chromatography and ionophoresis; sample preparation and techniques for concentration of metal poisons for increased sensitivity of spectrographic analysis; and application of thin layer chromatography in toxicology. An approach to the analysis of biological specimens for basic drugs is also described.

This book will be of interest to chemists and toxicologists.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

The Absorption, Distribution, and Excretion of Poisons and their Metabolites

I. Gas and Vapors (Poisons through Inhalation)

II. Volatile Liquids (Steam Volatile)

III. Drugs Extractable by Organic Solvents from Aqueous Acid Solution

IV. Drugs Extractable by Organic Solvents from Aqueous Alkaline Solution

V. Metallic Poisons

References

Detection of Volatile Organic Compounds and Toxic Gases in Humans by Rapid Infrared Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Infrared Analysis of Expired Breath

III. Infrared Analysis of Solvent Extractions of Body Fluids

IV. Infrared Analysis of Solvent Extractions of Tissues

V. Identification and Interpretation of Infrared Spectra

References

An Approach to the Analysis of Biological Specimens for Basic Drugs

I. Introduction

II. Analytical Procedure

References

Rapid Methods of Toxicological Analysis by Ion-Exchange Paper Chromatography and Ionophoresis

I. The Use of Modified Cellulose Ion-Exchange Sheets in Toxicological Analysis

II. Rapid Separation of Drugs by Chromatography at Elevated Temperatures on Ester-Impregnated Paper

III. Rapid Identification of Mixtures of Barbiturates by Heating with Concentrated Sulfuric Acid

References

Developments in Spectrography: Sample Preparation

I. Introduction

II. Destruction of Organic Matter

III. Concentration, Isolation, Enrichment

References

Thin Layer Chromatography Application in Toxicology

I. Introduction

II. Adsorbents

III. Preparation of Plates

IV. Coating the Plates

V. Activation of Layers

VI. Application of Samples

VIL Development of Plates

VIII. Solvents

IX. Qualitative Estimation

X. Documentation of Results

XI. Elution of Drugs

XII. Specific Examples of Separation of Drugs

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
426
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224909

About the Editor

Abraham Stolman

