Progress in Chemical Toxicology
1st Edition
Volume 4
Description
Progress in Chemical Toxicology, Volume 4 covers the capabilities of paper and thin-layer chromatography to separate closely resembling drugs and some of their metabolites. The book discusses the use of interfering compounds and artifacts in the identification of drugs in autopsy material; paper and thin layer chromatographic techniques for separation and identification of barbiturates and related hypnotics; and the forensic chemical detection of digitalis glycosides. The text also describes the applications of atomic absorption spectrometry to trace metal analyses of toxicological materials; and the toxicology of insecticides, rodenticides, herbicides, and phytopharmaceutical compounds. The combined action of drugs with toxicological implications is also considered. Chemists, toxicologists, biochemists, and forensics will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Interfering Compounds and Artifacts in the Identification of Drugs in Autopsy Material
I. Introduction
II. Origin and Occurrence of Interfering Compounds
III. Interfering Compounds (a) Extractable by Organic Solvents from Aqueous Acid Solution
IV. Interfering Substances (c) Extractable by Organic Solvents from Aqueous Solution at pH 9
V. Interfering Compounds (b) Extractable by Organic Solvents from Aqueous, Strongly Alkaline Solution
VI. Incidence of Interfering Endogenous Compounds
References
Paper and Thin Layer Chromatographic Techniques for Separation and Identification of Barbiturates and Related Hypnotics
I. Introduction
II. Facing the Problem
III. Isolation and Preliminary Tests
IV. Paper Chromatography
V. Thin Layer Chromatography
References
Forensic Chemical Detection of Digitalis Glycosides
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Identification Techniques for Digitalis Glycosides
III. Detection and Determination of Digitalis Glycosides
References
Applications of Atomic Absorption Spectrometry to Trace Metal Analyses of Toxicological Materials
I. Introduction
II. Instrumentation for Atomic Absorption
III. General Atomic Absorption Procedures
IV. Specific Applications to Toxicological Analyses
References
Toxicology of Insecticides, Rodenticides, Herbicides, and Phytopharmaceutical Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Insecticides and Insect Repellents
III. Rodenticides
IV. Herbicides
V. Phytopharmaceutical Compounds
References
Combined Action of Drugs with Toxicological Implications—Part II
I. Introduction
II. Increased Duration of Combined Drug Action
References
Author Index
Subject Index
