Progress in Chemical Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125365048, 9781483219233

Progress in Chemical Toxicology

1st Edition

Volume 4

Editors: Abraham Stolman
eBook ISBN: 9781483219233
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 440
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Chemical Toxicology, Volume 4 covers the capabilities of paper and thin-layer chromatography to separate closely resembling drugs and some of their metabolites. The book discusses the use of interfering compounds and artifacts in the identification of drugs in autopsy material; paper and thin layer chromatographic techniques for separation and identification of barbiturates and related hypnotics; and the forensic chemical detection of digitalis glycosides. The text also describes the applications of atomic absorption spectrometry to trace metal analyses of toxicological materials; and the toxicology of insecticides, rodenticides, herbicides, and phytopharmaceutical compounds. The combined action of drugs with toxicological implications is also considered. Chemists, toxicologists, biochemists, and forensics will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Interfering Compounds and Artifacts in the Identification of Drugs in Autopsy Material

I. Introduction

II. Origin and Occurrence of Interfering Compounds

III. Interfering Compounds (a) Extractable by Organic Solvents from Aqueous Acid Solution

IV. Interfering Substances (c) Extractable by Organic Solvents from Aqueous Solution at pH 9

V. Interfering Compounds (b) Extractable by Organic Solvents from Aqueous, Strongly Alkaline Solution

VI. Incidence of Interfering Endogenous Compounds

References

Paper and Thin Layer Chromatographic Techniques for Separation and Identification of Barbiturates and Related Hypnotics

I. Introduction

II. Facing the Problem

III. Isolation and Preliminary Tests

IV. Paper Chromatography

V. Thin Layer Chromatography

References

Forensic Chemical Detection of Digitalis Glycosides

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Identification Techniques for Digitalis Glycosides

III. Detection and Determination of Digitalis Glycosides

References

Applications of Atomic Absorption Spectrometry to Trace Metal Analyses of Toxicological Materials

I. Introduction

II. Instrumentation for Atomic Absorption

III. General Atomic Absorption Procedures

IV. Specific Applications to Toxicological Analyses

References

Toxicology of Insecticides, Rodenticides, Herbicides, and Phytopharmaceutical Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Insecticides and Insect Repellents

III. Rodenticides

IV. Herbicides

V. Phytopharmaceutical Compounds

References

Combined Action of Drugs with Toxicological Implications—Part II

I. Introduction

II. Increased Duration of Combined Drug Action

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219233

About the Editor

Abraham Stolman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.