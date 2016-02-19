Progress in Chemical Toxicology, Volume 4 covers the capabilities of paper and thin-layer chromatography to separate closely resembling drugs and some of their metabolites. The book discusses the use of interfering compounds and artifacts in the identification of drugs in autopsy material; paper and thin layer chromatographic techniques for separation and identification of barbiturates and related hypnotics; and the forensic chemical detection of digitalis glycosides. The text also describes the applications of atomic absorption spectrometry to trace metal analyses of toxicological materials; and the toxicology of insecticides, rodenticides, herbicides, and phytopharmaceutical compounds. The combined action of drugs with toxicological implications is also considered. Chemists, toxicologists, biochemists, and forensics will find the book invaluable.