Progress in Boron Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080130798, 9781483146614

Progress in Boron Chemistry

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: R. J. Brotherton H. Steinberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483146614
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 310
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Boron Chemistry, Volume 2 presents the chemistry and applications of boron and its compounds. This book provides a critical treatment of six areas of boron chemistry, including polyhedral borane ions, carboranes, polymers, hydrogen, metal borides, and elemental boron. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the structures as well as the synthesis of polyhedral borane anions. This text then examines the various types of classes and series of the carboranes. Other chapters consider the relatively intramolecular rearrangements and intramolecular exchange reactions concerning the various closo-carboranes and nido-carboranes. This book discusses as well the formation and the historical significance of a higher boron hydride polymer. The final chapter deals with the structural utilization of boron filaments, which promises to be the first large-scale use for comparatively high purity elemental boron. This book is intended to be suitable for boron chemists, chemical engineers, scientists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. The Chemistry of Polyhedral Borane Ions

2. Carboranes

3. Polymers Containing Clusters of Boron Atoms

4. Use of Isotopic Labels in the Study of Carboranes and Binary Compounds of Boron and Hydrogen

5. The Chemistry of Metal Borides and Related Compounds

6. Elemental Boron; Preparation, Properties and Applications

Name Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146614

About the Editor

R. J. Brotherton

H. Steinberg

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.