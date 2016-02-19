Progress in Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080091761, 9781483156972

Progress in Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry

1st Edition

Progress Series, Volume 9

Editors: J. A. V. Butler B. Katz
eBook ISBN: 9781483156972
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 396
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry, Volume 9 reviews developments in biophysics and biophysical chemistry and covers topics such as the kinetics of reactions between hemoglobin and gases; the hydrodynamics of the arterial circulation; visual pigments in humans and animals and their relation to seeing; and gradient centrifugation of cell particles. The conversion of mechanical energy into electrical energy in certain mechanoreceptors is also discussed. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins with an overview of the general properties of hemoglobin and its reactions with gases, and how such reactions are affected by temperature. The intermediate compound theory and the combination of sheep hemoglobin with carbon monoxide are also considered. The following chapters explore the diffusion and simultaneous chemical reaction velocity in hemoglobin solutions and red cell suspensions; the hydrodynamic aspects of the arterial circulation; determination of molecular dimensions from light scattering data; and the relation of receptor potentials to the activity of complex mechanoreceptor organs containing hair cells. The final chapter is devoted to the theory and applications of the gradient centrifugation of cell particles. This volume will be of interest to both biophysicists and biochemists.

Table of Contents


Editorial Announcement

1 The Kinetics of Reactions between Hemoglobin and Gases

2 Diffusion and Simultaneous Chemical Reaction Velocity in Hemoglobin Solutions and Red Cell Suspensions

3 The Hydrodynamics of the Arterial Circulation

4 Determination of Molecular Dimensions from Light Scattering Data

5 Visual Pigments in Man and Animals and their Relation to Seeing

6 Mechanical into Electrical Energy in Certain Mechanoreceptors

7 Gradient Centrifugation of Cell Particles: Theory and Applications

Contents of Previous Volumes

Name Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1959
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156972

About the Editor

J. A. V. Butler

B. Katz

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.