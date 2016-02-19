Progress in Biomass Conversion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125359054, 9781483219219

Progress in Biomass Conversion

1st Edition

Volume 5

Editors: David A. Tillman Edwin C. Jahn
eBook ISBN: 9781483219219
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 298
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Biomass Conversion, Volume 5 aims to represent the multidisciplinary nature of the biomass community. The book discusses the hydroprocessing of biomass tars for liquid engine fuels; fuel characteristics of wood and nonwood biomass fuels; and the factors influencing dilute sulfuric acid prehydrolysis of southern red oak wood. The text also describes the energy costs of increased organics recovery for chemical by-products in Kraft pulp mills; the microeconomic approaches to biomass fuel pricing; and fuel characteristics of selected species of beached logs in Southeastern Alaska. An assessment of the costs and benefits of recovering logging residue for energy use and a review of biomass gasification technology are also encompassed. Chemical engineers, agriculturists, and forest scientists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Hydroprocessing of Biomass Tars for Liquid Engine Fuels

Fuel Characteristics of Wood and Nonwood Biomass Fuels

Factors Influencing Dilute Sulfuric Acid Prehydrolysis of Southern Red Oak Wood

The Energy Costs of Increased Organics Recovery for Chemical By-Products in Kraft Pulp Mills

Microeconomic Approaches to Biomass Fuel Pricing

Fuel Characteristics of Selected Species of Beached Logs in Southeastern Alaska

An Assessment of the Costs and Benefits of Recovering Logging Residue for Energy Use

Review of Biomass Gasification Technology

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219219

About the Editor

David A. Tillman

David A. Tillman, PhD, has over 40 years of experience in all phases of the energy industry having worked at the plant level for DTE Energy as plant production specialist-fuels and combustion for Monroe Power Plant, at the power plant design level for Foster Wheeler as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer, and at the policy level as Vice President of Materials Associates. He also served as senior project manager for Ebasco Environmental, dealing with solid fuel projects. He retired from Foster Wheeler and now serves as an independent consultant. He has authored and/or edited some 20 books and over 200 papers and book chapters on the subjects of solid fossil and biomass fuels.

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer for Foster Wheeler. Foster Wheeler, New Jersey, United States

Edwin C. Jahn

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.