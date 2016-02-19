Progress in Biomass Conversion
1st Edition
Volume 5
Progress in Biomass Conversion, Volume 5 aims to represent the multidisciplinary nature of the biomass community. The book discusses the hydroprocessing of biomass tars for liquid engine fuels; fuel characteristics of wood and nonwood biomass fuels; and the factors influencing dilute sulfuric acid prehydrolysis of southern red oak wood. The text also describes the energy costs of increased organics recovery for chemical by-products in Kraft pulp mills; the microeconomic approaches to biomass fuel pricing; and fuel characteristics of selected species of beached logs in Southeastern Alaska. An assessment of the costs and benefits of recovering logging residue for energy use and a review of biomass gasification technology are also encompassed. Chemical engineers, agriculturists, and forest scientists will find the book invaluable.
Hydroprocessing of Biomass Tars for Liquid Engine Fuels
Fuel Characteristics of Wood and Nonwood Biomass Fuels
Factors Influencing Dilute Sulfuric Acid Prehydrolysis of Southern Red Oak Wood
The Energy Costs of Increased Organics Recovery for Chemical By-Products in Kraft Pulp Mills
Microeconomic Approaches to Biomass Fuel Pricing
Fuel Characteristics of Selected Species of Beached Logs in Southeastern Alaska
An Assessment of the Costs and Benefits of Recovering Logging Residue for Energy Use
Review of Biomass Gasification Technology
- 298
- English
- © Academic Press 1984
- 28th January 1984
- Academic Press
- 9781483219219
David A. Tillman
David A. Tillman, PhD, has over 40 years of experience in all phases of the energy industry having worked at the plant level for DTE Energy as plant production specialist-fuels and combustion for Monroe Power Plant, at the power plant design level for Foster Wheeler as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer, and at the policy level as Vice President of Materials Associates. He also served as senior project manager for Ebasco Environmental, dealing with solid fuel projects. He retired from Foster Wheeler and now serves as an independent consultant. He has authored and/or edited some 20 books and over 200 papers and book chapters on the subjects of solid fossil and biomass fuels.
Retired as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer for Foster Wheeler. Foster Wheeler, New Jersey, United States