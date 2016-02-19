Progress in Biomass Conversion

David A. Tillman, PhD, has over 40 years of experience in all phases of the energy industry having worked at the plant level for DTE Energy as plant production specialist-fuels and combustion for Monroe Power Plant, at the power plant design level for Foster Wheeler as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer, and at the policy level as Vice President of Materials Associates. He also served as senior project manager for Ebasco Environmental, dealing with solid fuel projects. He retired from Foster Wheeler and now serves as an independent consultant. He has authored and/or edited some 20 books and over 200 papers and book chapters on the subjects of solid fossil and biomass fuels.