Progress in Behavior Modification
1st Edition
Volume 16
Description
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 16 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses pediatric behavioral medicine, with focus on directions in treatment and prevention; the prevention of teenage pregnancy; and the cognitive treatment of phobia. The text also describes the behavioral approaches to gerontology; behavioral geriatrics; behavioral pediatrics; and the role of health education in pediatric primary care. The advances in behavioral treatment of obesity are also considered. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and pediatricians will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Pediatric Behavioral Medicine: Directions in Treatment and Prevention
I. Historical Background
II. Behavioral Medicine and Pediatrics
III. Survey of Targeted Problems
IV. Childhood Obesity
V. Juvenile Diabetes
VI. Headache in Children
VII. Conclusions
References
Preventing Teenage Pregnancy
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Etiology
IV. Extant Programs
V. New Directions
VI. Conclusion
References
Cognitive Treatment of Phobia
I. Introduction
II. Rationale
III. Treatment
IV. Assessment of Cognitions
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Statistics and Single Case Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Statistical Significance and Clinical Significance
III. Randomization
IV. Tests Based on Randomization
V. Statistical and Experimental Independence
VI. Conclusions
References
Behavioral Approaches to Gerontology
I. Introduction
II. Physical and Biological Decline
III. The Problem of Disease
IV. Residential Factors
V. Conclusion
References
Behavioral Geriatrics
I. Geriatrics and Behaviorism
II. Treatment of Behavioral Deficits
III. Treatment of Behavioral Excesses
IV. Antecedent Control
V. The Importance of Observation
VI. Future Applications of Behavioral Techniques in Geriatrics
References
Behavioral Pediatrics: Health Education in Pediatrie Primary Care
I. Introduction
II. Health Education
III. Morbidity and Mortality in Children
IV. Accident Prevention
V. Behavior Problems
VI. Child Development
VII. Nutrition
VIII. Medical Adherence
IX. Summary of Effectiveness
X. Adherence and Health Education
XI. Experimental Designs in Health Education Research
XII. Child Health Supervision
XIII. Conclusion
References
Advances in Behavioral Treatment of Obesity
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Foundations
III. Weight Loss Performance
IV. Problems and Limitations
V. Present Trends
VI. Future Directions
VII. Conclusions
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st March 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219165
About the Editor
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.