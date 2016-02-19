Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356169, 9781483219165

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 16

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483219165
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 1984
Page Count: 286
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 16 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses pediatric behavioral medicine, with focus on directions in treatment and prevention; the prevention of teenage pregnancy; and the cognitive treatment of phobia. The text also describes the behavioral approaches to gerontology; behavioral geriatrics; behavioral pediatrics; and the role of health education in pediatric primary care. The advances in behavioral treatment of obesity are also considered. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and pediatricians will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Pediatric Behavioral Medicine: Directions in Treatment and Prevention

I. Historical Background

II. Behavioral Medicine and Pediatrics

III. Survey of Targeted Problems

IV. Childhood Obesity

V. Juvenile Diabetes

VI. Headache in Children

VII. Conclusions

References

Preventing Teenage Pregnancy

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Etiology

IV. Extant Programs

V. New Directions

VI. Conclusion

References

Cognitive Treatment of Phobia

I. Introduction

II. Rationale

III. Treatment

IV. Assessment of Cognitions

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Statistics and Single Case Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Statistical Significance and Clinical Significance

III. Randomization

IV. Tests Based on Randomization

V. Statistical and Experimental Independence

VI. Conclusions

References

Behavioral Approaches to Gerontology

I. Introduction

II. Physical and Biological Decline

III. The Problem of Disease

IV. Residential Factors

V. Conclusion

References

Behavioral Geriatrics

I. Geriatrics and Behaviorism

II. Treatment of Behavioral Deficits

III. Treatment of Behavioral Excesses

IV. Antecedent Control

V. The Importance of Observation

VI. Future Applications of Behavioral Techniques in Geriatrics

References

Behavioral Pediatrics: Health Education in Pediatrie Primary Care

I. Introduction

II. Health Education

III. Morbidity and Mortality in Children

IV. Accident Prevention

V. Behavior Problems

VI. Child Development

VII. Nutrition

VIII. Medical Adherence

IX. Summary of Effectiveness

X. Adherence and Health Education

XI. Experimental Designs in Health Education Research

XII. Child Health Supervision

XIII. Conclusion

References

Advances in Behavioral Treatment of Obesity

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Foundations

III. Weight Loss Performance

IV. Problems and Limitations

V. Present Trends

VI. Future Directions

VII. Conclusions

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes


Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219165

About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.