Progress in Behavior Modification
1st Edition
Volume 11
Description
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 11 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses the pluralistic psychology of behavior change; the methodological issues in child behavior therapy; and the interpersonal-skills training with adolescents. The text also describes the behavior modification of work and work-related problems; the behavioral treatment of migraine and muscle-contraction headaches; and the modification of children's social withdrawal. An assessment of hyperactive children, with regard to the psychometric, methodological, and practical considerations, is considered. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and sociologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
Toward a Pluralistic Psychology of Behavior Change
I. Introduction
II. Early Development
III. Belief Systems
IV. Criticisms and Defenses
V. Comparative Analysis
VI. Ethical and Legal Issues
VII. Pluralism and Beyond
References
Methodological Issues in Child Behavior Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Choosing a Target
III. Measuring the Behavior
IV. Designing a Treatment
V. Assessing the Effect of a Treatment
VI. Summary
References
Interpersonal-Skills Training with Adolescents
I. Introduction
II. Adolescent Development
III. An Interpersonal Approach
IV. Theory
V. Methods
VI. Coda
References
Behavior Modification of Work and Work-Related Problems
I. Introduction
II. Performance Improvement
III. Absenteeism and Tardiness
IV. Training and Development
V. Worker Safety
VI. Employee and Customer Theft
VII. Job Procurement
VIII. Summary and Evaluation of Present Research
IX. Ethical Considerations
X. Future Trends and Directions
XI. Concluding Remarks
References
Behavioral Treatment of Migraine and Muscle-Contraction Headaches: Outcome and Theoretical Explanations
I. Introduction
II. Diagnostic Considerations
III. Migraine Headaches
IV. Muscle-Contraction Headaches
Summary and Conclusions
References
Modifying Children's Social Withdrawal: Issues in Assessment and Clinical Intervention
I. Introduction
II. Significance of Peer Social Encounters
III. Early Behavioral Interest in Peer Social Interaction
IV. Assessment of Children's Social Behavior
V. Behavioral Interventions for Withdrawn Children
VI. Generalization and Maintenance
References
Assessment of Hyperactive Children: Psychometric, Methodological, and Practical Considerations
I. Introduction
II. Definitional Considerations
III. Criteria for Evaluation
IV. Teacher Rating Scales
V. Parent Rating Scales
VI. Behavioral Observations
VII. Electromechanical Instruments
VIII. Standardized Psychological Tests
IX. Summary of Assessment Review
X. Recommendations
XI. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th June 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219110
About the Editor
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.