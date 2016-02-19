Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356114, 9781483219110

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 11

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483219110
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1981
Page Count: 314
Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 11 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses the pluralistic psychology of behavior change; the methodological issues in child behavior therapy; and the interpersonal-skills training with adolescents. The text also describes the behavior modification of work and work-related problems; the behavioral treatment of migraine and muscle-contraction headaches; and the modification of children's social withdrawal. An assessment of hyperactive children, with regard to the psychometric, methodological, and practical considerations, is considered. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and sociologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

Toward a Pluralistic Psychology of Behavior Change

I. Introduction

II. Early Development

III. Belief Systems

IV. Criticisms and Defenses

V. Comparative Analysis

VI. Ethical and Legal Issues

VII. Pluralism and Beyond

References

Methodological Issues in Child Behavior Therapy

I. Introduction

II. Choosing a Target

III. Measuring the Behavior

IV. Designing a Treatment

V. Assessing the Effect of a Treatment

VI. Summary

References

Interpersonal-Skills Training with Adolescents

I. Introduction

II. Adolescent Development

III. An Interpersonal Approach

IV. Theory

V. Methods

VI. Coda

References

Behavior Modification of Work and Work-Related Problems

I. Introduction

II. Performance Improvement

III. Absenteeism and Tardiness

IV. Training and Development

V. Worker Safety

VI. Employee and Customer Theft

VII. Job Procurement

VIII. Summary and Evaluation of Present Research

IX. Ethical Considerations

X. Future Trends and Directions

XI. Concluding Remarks

References

Behavioral Treatment of Migraine and Muscle-Contraction Headaches: Outcome and Theoretical Explanations

I. Introduction

II. Diagnostic Considerations

III. Migraine Headaches

IV. Muscle-Contraction Headaches

Summary and Conclusions

References

Modifying Children's Social Withdrawal: Issues in Assessment and Clinical Intervention

I. Introduction

II. Significance of Peer Social Encounters

III. Early Behavioral Interest in Peer Social Interaction

IV. Assessment of Children's Social Behavior

V. Behavioral Interventions for Withdrawn Children

VI. Generalization and Maintenance

References

Assessment of Hyperactive Children: Psychometric, Methodological, and Practical Considerations

I. Introduction

II. Definitional Considerations

III. Criteria for Evaluation

IV. Teacher Rating Scales

V. Parent Rating Scales

VI. Behavioral Observations

VII. Electromechanical Instruments

VIII. Standardized Psychological Tests

IX. Summary of Assessment Review

X. Recommendations

XI. Summary

References

Index


About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

