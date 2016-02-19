Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356091, 9781483219097

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 9

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483219097
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st July 1970
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 9 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses the future of behavior therapy; an examination of the rationale and treatment effectiveness of overcorrection; and the therapeutic innovations and emerging conceptual challenges in the behavioral treatment of test anxiety. The text also describes the conceptual and empirical status of rational-emotive therapy; the behavior modification procedures for training chronically institutionalized schizophrenics; and the behavior modification of the elderly. The behavioral assessment and training of children's social skills are also considered. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and educators will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Future of Behavior Therapy

I. Introduction

II. Critical Issues

III. Conclusion

References

Overcorrection: An Examination of Its Rationale and Treatment Effectiveness

I. Introduction

II. Component Analysis

III. Treatment Parameters

IV. Overcorrection and Punishment

V. Generalization and Maintenance

VI. Political Issues

VII. Conclusions and Implications

References

The Behavioral Treatment of Test Anxiety: Therapeutic Innovations and Emerging Conceptual Challenges

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Considerations

III. Measurement Issues

IV. Application-Oriented Treatment Approaches

V. Emerging Challenges and Suggested Future Directions

References

Conceptual and Empirical Status of Rational-Emotive Therapy

I. Introduction

II. The Nature and Theoretical Basis of RET

III. Treatment Techniques

IV. Outcome Research

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Behavior Modification Procedures for Training Chronically Institutionalized Schizophrenics

I. Introduction

II. Defining the Chronic Institutionalized Schizophrenic

III. Token Economies

IV. Training in Social Skills

V. Overcorrection

VI. Limited Treatment Applications

VII. General Summary and Conclusions

References

Behavior Modification with the Elderly

I. Skills in Daily Living

II. Improving Social and Leisure Participation of the Institutionalized

III. Training in Social Skills

IV. Improving Performance on Intellectual Tasks

V. Token Economies

VI. Modular Behavioral Treatment Program for Building Skills

VII. Conclusions, Criticisms, and Recommendations

References

Behavioral Assessment and Training of Children's Social Skills

I. Introduction

II. Assessment of Children's Social Skills

III. Social Skills Training

IV. Conclusion

References

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219097

About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.