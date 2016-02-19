Progress in Behavior Modification
1st Edition
Volume 9
Description
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 9 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses the future of behavior therapy; an examination of the rationale and treatment effectiveness of overcorrection; and the therapeutic innovations and emerging conceptual challenges in the behavioral treatment of test anxiety. The text also describes the conceptual and empirical status of rational-emotive therapy; the behavior modification procedures for training chronically institutionalized schizophrenics; and the behavior modification of the elderly. The behavioral assessment and training of children's social skills are also considered. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and educators will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
The Future of Behavior Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Critical Issues
III. Conclusion
References
Overcorrection: An Examination of Its Rationale and Treatment Effectiveness
I. Introduction
II. Component Analysis
III. Treatment Parameters
IV. Overcorrection and Punishment
V. Generalization and Maintenance
VI. Political Issues
VII. Conclusions and Implications
References
The Behavioral Treatment of Test Anxiety: Therapeutic Innovations and Emerging Conceptual Challenges
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Considerations
III. Measurement Issues
IV. Application-Oriented Treatment Approaches
V. Emerging Challenges and Suggested Future Directions
References
Conceptual and Empirical Status of Rational-Emotive Therapy
I. Introduction
II. The Nature and Theoretical Basis of RET
III. Treatment Techniques
IV. Outcome Research
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Behavior Modification Procedures for Training Chronically Institutionalized Schizophrenics
I. Introduction
II. Defining the Chronic Institutionalized Schizophrenic
III. Token Economies
IV. Training in Social Skills
V. Overcorrection
VI. Limited Treatment Applications
VII. General Summary and Conclusions
References
Behavior Modification with the Elderly
I. Skills in Daily Living
II. Improving Social and Leisure Participation of the Institutionalized
III. Training in Social Skills
IV. Improving Performance on Intellectual Tasks
V. Token Economies
VI. Modular Behavioral Treatment Program for Building Skills
VII. Conclusions, Criticisms, and Recommendations
References
Behavioral Assessment and Training of Children's Social Skills
I. Introduction
II. Assessment of Children's Social Skills
III. Social Skills Training
IV. Conclusion
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 21st July 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219097
About the Editor
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.