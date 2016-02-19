Progress in Behavior Modification
1st Edition
Volume 8
Description
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 8 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses the conceptual issues and treatment interventions for obsessive-compulsives; the behavioral study of clinical phobias; and fear reduction techniques with children. The text also describes the behavioral treatments for marital discord; the behavioral treatment of headaches; and the behavioral assessment and treatment of clinical pain. The modification of academic performance in the grade school classroom is also considered. Psychologists, psychiatrists, sociologists, and educators will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Obsessive-Compulsives: Conceptual Issues and Treatment Interventions
I. Definitions
II. Symptomatology and Characteristics
III. Theoretical Formulation
IV. Behavioral Treatment of Obsessive-Compulsives
V. Other Treatment Approaches
VI. Further Considerations
The Behavioral Study of Clinical Phobias
I. Introduction
II. Etiological Considerations
III. Assessment
IV. Treatment
V. Concluding Remarks
Fear Reduction Techniques with Children
I. Introduction
II. Childhood Fears and Phobias
III. Theoretical Considerations
IV. Behavioral Fear Reduction Techniques
V. Toward an Integrated Treatment
Behavioral Treatments for Marital Discord: A Critical Appraisal
I. Introduction
II. Behavioral Models of Relationship Discord
III. Behavioral Assessment of Marital Dysfunction
IV. Efficacy of Behavioral Marital Therapy: Treatment Strategies
V. Overall Summary
Behavioral Treatment of Headaches
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Headaches
III. Brief Description of Pathophysiology and Clinical Features of Headache Categories of Interest
IV. Traditional Medical Treatment of Headaches
V. Bases for Evaluation
VI. Organization of the Chapter
VII. Large Scale Retrospective Outcome Studies
VIII. Conclusions
Behavioral Assessment and Treatment of Clinical Pain: Appraisal of Current Status
I. Introduction
II. A Behavioral Conceptualization of Pain
III. Behavioral Assessment of Clinical Pain
IV. Behavioral Treatment of Clinical Pain
V. Conclusions and Future Trends
Modifying Academic Performance in the Grade School Classroom
I. Introduction
II. Modifying On-Task Behavior
III. Modifying Academic Product Performance
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th September 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219080
About the Editor
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.