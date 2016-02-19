Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356084, 9781483219080

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 8

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483219080
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1979
Page Count: 340
Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 8 covers the developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses the conceptual issues and treatment interventions for obsessive-compulsives; the behavioral study of clinical phobias; and fear reduction techniques with children. The text also describes the behavioral treatments for marital discord; the behavioral treatment of headaches; and the behavioral assessment and treatment of clinical pain. The modification of academic performance in the grade school classroom is also considered. Psychologists, psychiatrists, sociologists, and educators will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

Obsessive-Compulsives: Conceptual Issues and Treatment Interventions

I. Definitions

II. Symptomatology and Characteristics

III. Theoretical Formulation

IV. Behavioral Treatment of Obsessive-Compulsives

V. Other Treatment Approaches

VI. Further Considerations

References

The Behavioral Study of Clinical Phobias

I. Introduction

II. Etiological Considerations

III. Assessment

IV. Treatment

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Fear Reduction Techniques with Children

I. Introduction

II. Childhood Fears and Phobias

III. Theoretical Considerations

IV. Behavioral Fear Reduction Techniques

V. Toward an Integrated Treatment

References

Behavioral Treatments for Marital Discord: A Critical Appraisal

I. Introduction

II. Behavioral Models of Relationship Discord

III. Behavioral Assessment of Marital Dysfunction

IV. Efficacy of Behavioral Marital Therapy: Treatment Strategies

V. Overall Summary

References

Behavioral Treatment of Headaches

I. Introduction

II. Classification of Headaches

III. Brief Description of Pathophysiology and Clinical Features of Headache Categories of Interest

IV. Traditional Medical Treatment of Headaches

V. Bases for Evaluation

VI. Organization of the Chapter

VII. Large Scale Retrospective Outcome Studies

VIII. Conclusions

References

Behavioral Assessment and Treatment of Clinical Pain: Appraisal of Current Status

I. Introduction

II. A Behavioral Conceptualization of Pain

III. Behavioral Assessment of Clinical Pain

IV. Behavioral Treatment of Clinical Pain

V. Conclusions and Future Trends

References

Modifying Academic Performance in the Grade School Classroom

I. Introduction

II. Modifying On-Task Behavior

III. Modifying Academic Product Performance

References

Subject Index


About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

