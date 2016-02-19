Progress in Behavior Modification
1st Edition
Volume 7
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 7 covers developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses the assessment of sexual arousal in women; the behavioral theory, research, and treatment of male exhibitionism; and behavioral medicine. The text also describes the behavioral approaches to fear in dental settings; the status of flooding therapy; and the developments in behavior therapy for depression. A review on behavioral training of social skills is also considered. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and educators will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
The Assessment of Sexual Arousal in Women
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Sexual Arousability
III. Female Sexual Arousal Assessment Techniques
IV. Research Findings with Measures of Sexual Arousal
V. Issues and Innovations
VI. Future Research Issues in the Assessment of Female Sexual Arousal
VII. Practical and Ethical Considerations in the Physiologic Assessment of Female Sexual Arousability
VIII. Concluding Comment
Behavioral Theory, Research, and Treatment of Male Exhibitionism
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Perspectives
III. Review of Therapeutic Procedures
IV. Ethical Considerations
V. Therapy Summary
VI. Future Research Considerations
Behavioral Medicine
I. Introduction
II. Treatment
III. Health
IV. Summary
Behavioral Approaches to Fear in Dental Settings
I. Definition of Dental Fear
II. Measures of Dental Fear
III. Treatment Approaches
IV. Pain-Related Dental Problems with Psychogenic Antecedents
V. Methodologie Considerations of Studying Fear in the Naturalistic Setting
The Current Status of Flooding Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Definitional Problems
III. Characteristics of Flooding Procedures
IV. Theoretical Interpretations of Flooding
V. The Application of Flooding Therapy to Phobias
VI. Applications to Other Disorders
VII. Summary
Behavior Therapy for Depression: A Review of Recent Developments
I. Introduction
II. Therapy Studies
III. Population Definition
IV. Outcome Assessment
V. Therapy Elements
VI. Efficacy
VII. Summary
Behavioral Training of Social Skills: A Critical Review
I. Theoretical Orientations
II. Construction and Validation of Trained Responses
III. Treatment Components
IV. Subjects
V. Treatment Time
VI. Group Versus Individual Treatment
VII. Demonstrating Skill Deficits
VIII. Assessment of Social Skills
IX. Experimental Comparisons of Social Skills with Other Therapies
X. Conclusion
No. of pages: 420
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th April 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219073
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.