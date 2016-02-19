Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356077, 9781483219073

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 7

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483219073
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1979
Page Count: 420
Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 7 covers developments in the study of behavior modification. The book discusses the assessment of sexual arousal in women; the behavioral theory, research, and treatment of male exhibitionism; and behavioral medicine. The text also describes the behavioral approaches to fear in dental settings; the status of flooding therapy; and the developments in behavior therapy for depression. A review on behavioral training of social skills is also considered. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and educators will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Assessment of Sexual Arousal in Women

I. Introduction

II. Definition of Sexual Arousability

III. Female Sexual Arousal Assessment Techniques

IV. Research Findings with Measures of Sexual Arousal

V. Issues and Innovations

VI. Future Research Issues in the Assessment of Female Sexual Arousal

VII. Practical and Ethical Considerations in the Physiologic Assessment of Female Sexual Arousability

VIII. Concluding Comment

References

Behavioral Theory, Research, and Treatment of Male Exhibitionism

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Perspectives

III. Review of Therapeutic Procedures

IV. Ethical Considerations

V. Therapy Summary

VI. Future Research Considerations

References

Behavioral Medicine

I. Introduction

II. Treatment

III. Health

IV. Summary

References

Behavioral Approaches to Fear in Dental Settings

I. Definition of Dental Fear

II. Measures of Dental Fear

III. Treatment Approaches

IV. Pain-Related Dental Problems with Psychogenic Antecedents

V. Methodologie Considerations of Studying Fear in the Naturalistic Setting

References

The Current Status of Flooding Therapy

I. Introduction

II. Definitional Problems

III. Characteristics of Flooding Procedures

IV. Theoretical Interpretations of Flooding

V. The Application of Flooding Therapy to Phobias

VI. Applications to Other Disorders

VII. Summary

References

Behavior Therapy for Depression: A Review of Recent Developments

I. Introduction

II. Therapy Studies

III. Population Definition

IV. Outcome Assessment

V. Therapy Elements

VI. Efficacy

VII. Summary

References

Behavioral Training of Social Skills: A Critical Review

I. Theoretical Orientations

II. Construction and Validation of Trained Responses

III. Treatment Components

IV. Subjects

V. Treatment Time

VI. Group Versus Individual Treatment

VII. Demonstrating Skill Deficits

VIII. Assessment of Social Skills

IX. Experimental Comparisons of Social Skills with Other Therapies

X. Conclusion

References

Subject Index


About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

