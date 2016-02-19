Progress in Behavior Modification
1st Edition
Volume 4
Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 4, is a multidisciplinary serial publication that encompasses the contributions of psychology, psychiatry, social work, speech therapy, education, and rehabilitation. This serial aims to meet the need for a review publication that undertakes to present yearly in-depth evaluations that include a scholarly examination of theoretical underpinnings, a careful survey of research findings, and a comparative analysis of existing techniques and methodologies. The discussions center on a wide spectrum of child and adult disorders. The present volume opens with a chapter on behavioral treatment for obesity. This is followed by separate chapters on applications of reinforcement techniques in the areas of pollution control and energy conservation, job performance and unemployment, community self-government, racial integration, and others; and behavior modification in community settings. Subsequent chapters deal with demand characteristics in behavior modification; the clinical utility of biofeedback procedures; and the technology of training parents in behavior therapy. The final chapter reviews the rationale and empirical support for the extinction approach of implosive (flooding) therapy.
Behavioral Treatment for Obesity: Appraisal and Recommendations
I. Introduction
II. Effectiveness of Behavioral Techniques
III. Modification of Antecedent Control and Combined Programs
IV. Discussion
Extensions of Reinforcement Techniques to Socially and Environmentally Relevant Behaviors
I. Introduction
II. Pollution Control and Energy Conservation
III. Job Performance and Procurement
IV. Community Self-Government
V. Racial Integration
VI. Military Training
VII. Evaluation of Social Extensions of Reinforcement Techniques
VIII. Conclusion
Behavior Modification in Community Settings
I. Introduction
II. Community Programs
III. Suggested Directions
IV. A Final Word
Demand Characteristics in Behavior Modification: The Natural History of a "Nuisance"
I. Introduction
II. Research on Demand-as-Artifact
III. Demand Characteristics as Clinical Tools
IV. Summary
The Clinical Usefulness of Biofeedback
I. Introduction
II. Biofeedback, Self-Control, and Self-Management
III. Research Design and the Bases for Evaluation
IV. Review of Utility of Clinical Biofeedback Procedures
V. Conclusions and Future Directions
Parents as Behavior Therapists
I. Introduction
II. Review of the Literature
III. Training
IV. Evaluation Issues
V. Conclusions
A Review of the Theoretical Rationale and Empirical Support for the Extinction Approach of Implosive (Flooding) Therapy
I. The Approach of Thomas G. Stampfl
II. The Development of Psychopathology
III. Symptom Maintenance
IV. Fear Extinction
V. Therapeutic Application of the Extinction Procedure
VI. The Implosive Therapy Procedure
VII. Review of the Literature
Subject Index
- 396
- English
- © Academic Press 1977
- 28th April 1977
- Academic Press
- 9781483277080
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.