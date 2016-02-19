Progress in Behavior Modification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125356046, 9781483277080

Progress in Behavior Modification

1st Edition

Volume 4

Editors: Michel Hersen Richard M. Eisler Peter M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483277080
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1977
Page Count: 396
Description

Progress in Behavior Modification, Volume 4, is a multidisciplinary serial publication that encompasses the contributions of psychology, psychiatry, social work, speech therapy, education, and rehabilitation. This serial aims to meet the need for a review publication that undertakes to present yearly in-depth evaluations that include a scholarly examination of theoretical underpinnings, a careful survey of research findings, and a comparative analysis of existing techniques and methodologies. The discussions center on a wide spectrum of child and adult disorders. The present volume opens with a chapter on behavioral treatment for obesity. This is followed by separate chapters on applications of reinforcement techniques in the areas of pollution control and energy conservation, job performance and unemployment, community self-government, racial integration, and others; and behavior modification in community settings. Subsequent chapters deal with demand characteristics in behavior modification; the clinical utility of biofeedback procedures; and the technology of training parents in behavior therapy. The final chapter reviews the rationale and empirical support for the extinction approach of implosive (flooding) therapy.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Behavioral Treatment for Obesity: Appraisal and Recommendations

I. Introduction

II. Effectiveness of Behavioral Techniques

III. Modification of Antecedent Control and Combined Programs

IV. Discussion

References

Extensions of Reinforcement Techniques to Socially and Environmentally Relevant Behaviors

I. Introduction

II. Pollution Control and Energy Conservation

III. Job Performance and Procurement

IV. Community Self-Government

V. Racial Integration

VI. Military Training

VII. Evaluation of Social Extensions of Reinforcement Techniques

VIII. Conclusion

References

Behavior Modification in Community Settings

I. Introduction

II. Community Programs

III. Suggested Directions

IV. A Final Word

References

Demand Characteristics in Behavior Modification: The Natural History of a "Nuisance"

I. Introduction

II. Research on Demand-as-Artifact

III. Demand Characteristics as Clinical Tools

IV. Summary

References

The Clinical Usefulness of Biofeedback

I. Introduction

II. Biofeedback, Self-Control, and Self-Management

III. Research Design and the Bases for Evaluation

IV. Review of Utility of Clinical Biofeedback Procedures

V. Conclusions and Future Directions

References

Parents as Behavior Therapists

I. Introduction

II. Review of the Literature

III. Training

IV. Evaluation Issues

V. Conclusions

References

A Review of the Theoretical Rationale and Empirical Support for the Extinction Approach of Implosive (Flooding) Therapy

I. The Approach of Thomas G. Stampfl

II. The Development of Psychopathology

III. Symptom Maintenance

IV. Fear Extinction

V. Therapeutic Application of the Extinction Procedure

VI. The Implosive Therapy Procedure

VII. Review of the Literature

References

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483277080

About the Editor

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Richard M. Eisler

Peter M. Miller

