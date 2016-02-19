Progress in Analytical Atomic Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Description
Progress in Analytical Atomic Spectroscopy, Volume 2 discusses several concerns regarding analytical atomic spectroscopy. The book contains five parts that tackle a specific area of concern. The first part covers the basic principles and applications of atomic fluorescence spectrometry and contains eight chapters that tackle several areas, such as optical pumping process, analytical detectability, plasma diagnostic, and Doppler-free high resolution spectroscopy. The second part discusses trace element analysis of food and beverages by atomic spectrometry. The third part covers the determination of trace metals in ultrapure water; this part contains three chapters that discuss the sources and control of contamination; techniques and methodology; and evaluation of the reliability of existing data. The following part tackles the interference in flame spectrometry, and the last part discusses emission spectroscopic analysis using cool flames. The book will be of great interest to researcher whose work involves analytical atomic spectroscopy.
Table of Contents
Special Contribution
Atomic Fluorescence Spectrometry: Basic Principles and Applications
Chapter 1. The Optical Pumping Process
Chapter 2. Fluorescence Transitions
Chapter 3. Fluorescence Radiance Expressions
Chapter 4. Fluorescence Curves of Growth
Chapter 5. Analytical Detectability
Chapter 6. Analytical Atomic Fluorescence Spectrometry
Chapter 7. Plasma Diagnostics
Chapter 8. Doppler-free High Resolution Spectroscopy
Appendix I. Molecular Fluorescence Expressions
Appendix II. Broadening of Spectral Lines
Trace Element Analysis of Food and Beverages by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry
Determination of Trace Metals in Ultra-pure Water
Interferences in Flame Spectrometry, Their Elimination and Control
Emission Spectroscopic Analysis Using Cool Flames. Part 1. A Review of External Vapor Generating Systems for Molecular Emission Cavity Analysis (MECA)
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 18th May 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160306