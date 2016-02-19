Progress in Analytical Atomic Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080271262, 9781483160306

Progress in Analytical Atomic Spectroscopy

1st Edition

Editors: C L Chakrabarti
eBook ISBN: 9781483160306
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 18th May 1981
Page Count: 392
Description

Progress in Analytical Atomic Spectroscopy, Volume 2 discusses several concerns regarding analytical atomic spectroscopy. The book contains five parts that tackle a specific area of concern. The first part covers the basic principles and applications of atomic fluorescence spectrometry and contains eight chapters that tackle several areas, such as optical pumping process, analytical detectability, plasma diagnostic, and Doppler-free high resolution spectroscopy. The second part discusses trace element analysis of food and beverages by atomic spectrometry. The third part covers the determination of trace metals in ultrapure water; this part contains three chapters that discuss the sources and control of contamination; techniques and methodology; and evaluation of the reliability of existing data. The following part tackles the interference in flame spectrometry, and the last part discusses emission spectroscopic analysis using cool flames. The book will be of great interest to researcher whose work involves analytical atomic spectroscopy.

Table of Contents


Special Contribution

Atomic Fluorescence Spectrometry: Basic Principles and Applications

Chapter 1. The Optical Pumping Process

Chapter 2. Fluorescence Transitions

Chapter 3. Fluorescence Radiance Expressions

Chapter 4. Fluorescence Curves of Growth

Chapter 5. Analytical Detectability

Chapter 6. Analytical Atomic Fluorescence Spectrometry

Chapter 7. Plasma Diagnostics

Chapter 8. Doppler-free High Resolution Spectroscopy

Appendix I. Molecular Fluorescence Expressions

Appendix II. Broadening of Spectral Lines

Trace Element Analysis of Food and Beverages by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry

Determination of Trace Metals in Ultra-pure Water

Interferences in Flame Spectrometry, Their Elimination and Control

Emission Spectroscopic Analysis Using Cool Flames. Part 1. A Review of External Vapor Generating Systems for Molecular Emission Cavity Analysis (MECA)

Author Index

Subject Index


