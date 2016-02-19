Progress in Analytical Atomic Spectroscopy, Volume 2 discusses several concerns regarding analytical atomic spectroscopy. The book contains five parts that tackle a specific area of concern. The first part covers the basic principles and applications of atomic fluorescence spectrometry and contains eight chapters that tackle several areas, such as optical pumping process, analytical detectability, plasma diagnostic, and Doppler-free high resolution spectroscopy. The second part discusses trace element analysis of food and beverages by atomic spectrometry. The third part covers the determination of trace metals in ultrapure water; this part contains three chapters that discuss the sources and control of contamination; techniques and methodology; and evaluation of the reliability of existing data. The following part tackles the interference in flame spectrometry, and the last part discusses emission spectroscopic analysis using cool flames. The book will be of great interest to researcher whose work involves analytical atomic spectroscopy.