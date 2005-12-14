"I strongly encourage non-Macintosh programmers to pick up this book and find out for themselves what a truly great development platform we have in the Macintosh. Programmers and software managers at Windows, Linux, and Unix shops should seriously consider the Macintosh as an addition to (or replacement for!) their current stable of platforms. In particular, movie studios, animation houses, and special-effects facilities would do well to consider that with Macintosh, a single platform can provide everything they need..." —from the foreword by Philip J. Schneider, R&D Engineer, Industrial Light + Magic

"Finally, the book I've wanted for years is here! As a graphics programmer, I appreciate the clear explanations of how Quartz has packaged the state of the art for mere mortals. As a Cocoa programmer, I appreciate the clear explanation of which facilities of Quartz Cocoa is already leveraging. This will become a well-thumbed resource for all graphics programmers on Mac OS X, whether or not they're using Cocoa, Carbon, or porting code from another platform." —Dr. Michael B. Johnson, Pixar Animation Studios

"I've been using Quartz since the first release of Mac OS X and this book covers it all! Great advice, good sample code—it's the book to have if you want to learn everything about Quartz." —Stephane Marcouiller, SDE, Microsoft Corporation

"Not only do the authors of Programming with Quartz have a superb understanding of their subject matter, but they have conveyed their knowledge in a clear, concise, and readable manner. Programming with Quartz has saved me quite a bit of time on my first major Quartz project, and its more general lessons on graphics programming techniques and concepts will prove valuable when using any modern graphics API." —Josh Aas, Software Engineer, Mozilla Corporation



"Even after implementing several features using Quartz, I still learned things from this book that I did not know. For example, the chapter on handling PDF images is very thorough in its descriptions and the issues it raises. I wish I had this chapter when I implemented this feature. The book is very well written and covers many complex topics in 2D graphics clearly and at a level appropriate for all programmers. Programming with Quartz continues Apple's tradition of producing excellent documentation for its developers." —Ron Ullmann, Macintosh Business Unit, Microsoft Corporation