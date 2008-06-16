Programming Lego Mindstorms NXT

1 Robots come alive 2 Talking to your robot 3 How to ? How to use sensors How to control motors How to process data How to navigate the robot How to make it intelligent 4 Visual Programming Language 5 Programming projects 10 programs in total. For the QuickStart vehicle and/or the Tribot: Maze solver, learning best path. Use a marker pen to copy a drawing or sketch a picture. Use a marker pen to write its name. Play Nim against human opponent and learn to win.

For the Tribot:

Find and pick up a light-colored object; drop it in a dark corner, as a Squirrel might do. A sort of ?roulette? game for those who like to gamble. Robot takes a randomly chosen path on a board marked with a numbered grid. Stops at random.

For the RoboArm:

Sort a pile of toy building bricks by color (using light sensor or color sensor). Build a ?house? from toy bricks; then (optionally) knock it down! Throw a ball into a cup, and learn to improve accuracy. Play Scissors, Paper, Stone against human opponent and learn to win more often. Play the Breakaway strategic board game against a human opponent.

For Spike:

Search for light-colored object, avoiding obstacles in its path (example of subsumption architecture.

For Alpha Rex:

Song and Dance Act: repeats if applauded, sulks if not. Navigate using compass sensor.