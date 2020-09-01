Programming for Electrical Engineers
1st Edition
MATLAB and Spice
Resources
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Programming for Electrical Engineers: MATLAB and Spice introduces beginning engineering students to programming in Matlab and Spice through engaged, problem-based learning and dedicated electrical and computer engineering content. The book draws its problems and examples specifically from electrical and computer engineering, covering such topics as circuit analysis, signal processing, and filter design. It teaches relevant computational techniques in the context of solving common problems in electrical and computer engineering, including mesh and nodal analysis, Fourier transforms, and phasor analysis.
Programming for Electrical Engineers: MATLAB and Spice is unique among MATLAB textbooks for its dual focus on introductory-level learning and discipline-specific content in electrical and computer engineering. No other textbook on the market currently targets this audience with the same attention to discipline-specific content and engaged learning practices. Although it is primarily an introduction to programming in MATLAB, the book also has a chapter on circuit simulation using Spice, and it includes materials required by ABET Accreditation reviews, such as information on ethics, professional development, and lifelong learning.
Key Features
- Discipline-specific: Introduces Electrical and Computer Engineering-specific topics, such as phasor analysis and complex exponentials, that are not covered in generic engineering Matlab texts
- Accessible: Pedagogically appropriate for freshmen and sophomores with little or no prior programming experience
- Scaffolded content: Addresses both script and functions but emphasizes the use of functions since scripts with non-scoped variables are less-commonly encountered after introductory courses
- Problem-centric: Introduces MATLAB commands as needed to solve progressively more complex EE/ECE-specific problems, and includes over 100 embedded, in-chapter questions to check comprehension in stages and support active learning exercises in the classroom
- Enrichment callouts: "Pro Tip" callouts cover common ABET topics, such as ethics and professional development, and "Digging Deeper" callouts provide optional, more detailed material for interested students
Readership
First and second year engineering students in Electrical and Computer Engineering (EE/CpE/ECE) programs / professionals across all technical areas interested in teaching themselves MATLAB programming
Table of Contents
Introduction
Purpose of this text
Software for Electrical Engineers
Formatting conventions
Chapter 1: Introduction to MATLAB
Objectives
Starting MATLAB and the workspace
Using MATLAB as a calculator
Variables
Tech Tip: Charge and current
Naming and inspecting variables
Parentheses and implied multiplication
Special symbols: i, j, and π
Tech Tip: Voltage, current, charge, & resistance
Formatting numbers
Scientific notation
Exponentials and their inverses
Trig functions and their inverses
Pro Tip: IEEE
Creating vectors
Use of the semicolon
Tech Tip: Ohm’s Law
Plotting data
Getting help
Tech Tip: Using a digital multimeter (DMM) to measure steady voltage
Saving and loading variables
Keyboard shortcuts
Pro Tip: Careers in Electrical Engineering
Chapter 1 command review
Lab problems
Chapter 2: MATLAB as a Calculator
Objectives
Rounding
Tech Tip: Measuring resistance
Vectors
Creating vectors
Tech Tip: Resistors in series and parallel
Working with vectors
Complex numbers
Vector mathematics
Pro Tip: Buying a digital multimeter (DMM)
Matrices
Creating matrices
Tech Tip: Mesh and nodal analysis methods
Changing matrix values
Working with matrices
Tech Tip: Voltage dividers
Solving simultaneous equations
Command review
Pro Tip: Buying a calculator
Lab problems
Chapter 3: Plotting with MATLAB
Objectives
Types of plots
Tech Tip: Oscilloscopes
Line plot
Line plots with multiple lines
Scatter plots
Tech Tip: Bode plots
Plot scripts
Layering plot commands with hold()
Pro Tip: Professional licensure (PE)
Bar plots
Subplot
Tech Tip: Low pass filters
Advanced plot decoration
Text annotation
Tech Tip: Greek symbols in ECE
Advanced text formatting
Three dimensional MATLAB plots
Pro Tip: IEEE code of ethics
Command review
Lab problems
Chapter 4: MATLAB Programming
Objectives
Why program?
Scripts
Tech Tip: Wire sizing
Functions
Function arguments
Creating your own functions
Commenting programs
More complex function examples
Sorting
Pro Tip: Graduate studies in EE
Relational expressions
Logical operators
Logical operations on vectors and matrices
Tech Tip: Engineering notation
Conditional statements: if-end
Conditional statements: if-else-end
Tech Tip: Resistor color codes
Conditional statements: elseif
Creating strings with embedded numbers
Pro Tip: Industry or graduate school?
Command review
Lab problems
Chapter 5: Programming II: Looping
Objectives
disp()
for-end loops
Tech Tip: Monte Carlo simulations
Indexing vectors inside for loops
Nested loops
Using nested loops for exact solutions
Using nested loops for best solutions
Pro Tip: Non-engineering careers
tic, toc
Functions calling functions
break
Tech Tip: Binary math in MATLAB
Multiple functions in one m-file
while-end loops
Growing vectors vs. preallocation
Pro Tip: Fundamentals of engineering (FE)
Command review
Lab problems
Chapter 6: Spice
Objectives
Circuit simulation
Tech Tip: What is ground?
Utility
Installing LTspice
Tech Tip: Power vs. energy (work)
Steps in simulating
Schematic editor
Pro Tip: Ethics II
Types of LTspice simulations
DC simulation walkthrough
Tech Tip: 555 timer
Transient simulation
AC sweep simulation
Tech Tip: Operational amplifiers
Advanced tip: using nets
Pro Tip: Lifelong learning
Command review
Lab problems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128215029
About the Author
James Squire
Dr. James Squire is the Jamison-Payne chaired Professor of Engineering at the Virginia Military Institute. Dr. Squire graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and was awarded a Bronze Star in Desert Storm. He was awarded several patents while earning his doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has been awarded the state-level Outstanding Faculty Award from Virginia as well as every major teaching award from the Virginia Military Institute. He has over 40 publications, 8 patents, 2 startup companies, an active consulting practice, and is an honorary member of the VMI Class of 2009.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical Engineering, Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, VA, USA
Julie Brown
Julie Phillips Brown is an Associate Professor of English in the Department of English, Rhetoric, and Humanistic Studies at Virginia Military Institute. Prior to her appointment at VMI, she served as the N.E.H. Postdoctoral Fellow in Poetics at the Bill and Carol Fox Center for Humanistic Inquiry at Emory University. Dr. Brown completed her graduate work at Cornell University, where she earned an M.F.A. in Creative Writing and a Ph.D. in English Literature. Interdisciplinary inquiry and practice are central to Dr. Brown’s teaching and research, which focus on the intersections of poetry and poetics, the history of the book and book arts, visual art and performance, and STEAM and Digital Humanities-based pedagogies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of English, Rhetoric, & Humanistic Studies, Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, VA, USA