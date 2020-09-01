Programming for Electrical Engineers: MATLAB and Spice introduces beginning engineering students to programming in Matlab and Spice through engaged, problem-based learning and dedicated electrical and computer engineering content. The book draws its problems and examples specifically from electrical and computer engineering, covering such topics as circuit analysis, signal processing, and filter design. It teaches relevant computational techniques in the context of solving common problems in electrical and computer engineering, including mesh and nodal analysis, Fourier transforms, and phasor analysis.

Programming for Electrical Engineers: MATLAB and Spice is unique among MATLAB textbooks for its dual focus on introductory-level learning and discipline-specific content in electrical and computer engineering. No other textbook on the market currently targets this audience with the same attention to discipline-specific content and engaged learning practices. Although it is primarily an introduction to programming in MATLAB, the book also has a chapter on circuit simulation using Spice, and it includes materials required by ABET Accreditation reviews, such as information on ethics, professional development, and lifelong learning.