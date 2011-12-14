Programming 16-Bit PIC Microcontrollers in C
2nd Edition
Learning to Fly the PIC 24
New in the second edition:
- MPLAB X support and MPLAB C for the PIC24F v3 and later libraries
- I2C™ interface
- 100% assembly free solutions
- Improved video, PAL/NTSC
- Improved audio, RIFF files decoding
- PIC24F GA1, GA2, GB1 and GB2 support
Most readers will associate Microchip's name with the ubiquitous 8-bit PIC microcontrollers but it is the new 16-bit PIC24F family that is truly stealing the scene. Orders of magnitude increases of performance, memory size and the rich peripheral set make programming these devices in C a must. This new guide by Microchip insider Lucio Di Jasio teaches readers everything they need to know about the architecture of these new chips: How to program them, how to test them, and how to debug them. Di Jasio’s common-sense, practical, hands-on approach starts out with basic functions and guides the reader step-by-step through even the most sophisticated programming scenarios. Experienced PIC users, including embedded engineers, programmers, designers, and SW and HW engineers, and new comers alike will benefit from the text’s many thorough examples, which demonstrate how to nimbly sidestep common obstacles and take full advantage of the many new features.
!
- A Microchip insider introduces you to 16-bit PIC programming the easy way!
- Condenses typical introductory "fluff" focusing instead on examples and exercises that show how to solve common, real-world design problems quickly
- Includes handy checklists to help readers perform the most common programming and debugging tasks
Embedded Programmers and Designers
- 416
- English
- © Newnes 2011
- 14th December 2011
- Newnes
- 9781856178709
- 9781856178716
Lucio Di Jasio
Lucio Di Jasio is now Sales Manager in Europe for Microchip Inc. He was previously Application Segments Manager at Microchip in Chandler AZ. He has been intimately involved in the development of Microchip PIC products for over 10 years and is a well known writer and expert on the use of PIC products both via his Newnes books and his work at events such as the Microchip Masters.
Lucio Di Jasio is now Sales Manager in Europe for Microchip Inc.
"For intermediate level programmers with experience in C and assembly- type languages for embedded systems, this volume on programming 16- bit PIC microcontrollers provides practical instruction, accompanied by hands on activities and experiments, for learning the fundamentals of modern embedded systems programming. Beginning with a section on basic concepts and tasks such as working with loops, patterns, and interrupts, the volume covers topics such as synchronous and asynchronous communications, capturing inputs, mass storage, and file input/output. Chapters include illustrations and code examples, as well as exercises, links to online resources, and recommended further readings. Di Jasio is a former engineer for Microchip Technology." --Reference and Research News, October 2012