Programmable Controllers
3rd Edition
An Engineer's Guide
Description
Andrew Parr's Programmable Controllers provides a thoroughly practical introduction to the use of PLCs in industry, covering programming techniques alongside systems-level design issues. In the third edition a masterclass series of real-world case studies have been added to illustrate typical engineering challenges - and model solutions. New material also includes the new IEC-61508 functional safety standard, use of Windows-based software on programming terminals, an expanded section on Scada, and extended coverage of networks and fieldbus. Andrew Parr works at ASW Sheerness Steel where the plant control is based on approximately sixty programmable controllers.
Key Features
- The practical guide to PLC applications for engineers and technicians
- Systems-level design and control covered alongside programming techniques
- Coverage matched to introductory college programs
Readership
Control engineers in industry; students of control engineering and electronic engineering; engineers designing and specifying control systems
Table of Contents
Computers and industrial control: Introduction; Types of control strategies; Enter the computer; Input/output connections; Remote I/O; The advantages of PLC control. Programming Techniques: Introduction; The program scan; Identification of input/output and bit addresses; Programming methods; Bit storage; Timers; Counters; Numerical applications; Combinational and event-driven logic; Micro PLCs; IEC 1131-3, towards a common standard; Programming software; Programming software tools. Programming style: Introduction; Software engineering; Top-down design; Program structure in various PLCs; Housekeeping and good software practice; Speeding up the PLC scan time. Analog signals, closed loop control and intelligent modules: Introduction; Common analog signals; Signals and standards; Analog interfacing; Analog output signals; Analog-related program functions; Closed loop control; Specialist control processors; Bar codes; High-speed counters; Intelligent modules; Installation notes. Distributed systems: Parallel and serial communications; Serial standards; Area networks; The ISO/OSI model; Proprietary systems; Safety and practical considerations; Fibre optics. The man-machine interface: Introduction; Simple digital controls and indicators; Numerical outputs and inputs; Alarm annunciation; Analog indication; Computer graphics; Message displays; SCADA packages. Industrial control with conventional computers: Introduction; Bus-based machines; Programming for real time control; Soft PLCs. Practical aspects: Introduction; Safety; Design criteria; Constructional notes; Maintenance and fault finding; Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and CE marking; Other programmable devices. Sample ladder logic: Introduction; One shot; Toggle action; Alarm annunciator; First order filter; Level control; Linearisation; Flow totalisation; Scaling; Gray code conversion; BCD to binary conversion; Binary to BCD conversion; A hydraulic system
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2003
- Published:
- 12th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539904
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750657570
About the Author
E. A. Parr
Affiliations and Expertise
Industrial Control Engineer, formerly at ASW Sheerness Steel, U.K.
Reviews
"An excellent addition to the range of books on PLCs. If you want to be bang up to date with the latest practical guide on PLCs, this is the book to buy - and very good value too!" --Control and Instrumentation
"Anyone about to use PLCs for the first time will find this guide a very good introduction to the subject...it is also a useful general source of information for anyone working with industrial control systems and instrumentation." --Electrical Review