Profiles of Drug Substances, Excipients and Related Methodology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122608216, 9780080861166

Profiles of Drug Substances, Excipients and Related Methodology, Volume 21

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Harry Brittain
eBook ISBN: 9780080861166
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th November 1992
Page Count: 695
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
231.00
161.70
161.70
161.70
184.80
161.70
161.70
184.80
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
695
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080861166

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Harry Brittain Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pharmaceutical Research Institute New Brunswick, New Jersey

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.