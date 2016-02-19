Profiles of Drug Substances, Excipients and Related Methodology, Volume 21
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Harry Brittain
eBook ISBN: 9780080861166
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th November 1992
Page Count: 695
Details
- No. of pages:
- 695
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 10th November 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080861166
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Harry Brittain Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pharmaceutical Research Institute New Brunswick, New Jersey
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.