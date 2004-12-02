Profile of the International Valve Industry: Market Prospects to 2009
1st Edition
This revised and updated 3rd edition outlines the structure of the global industry and future trends, highlights issues facing the industrial valve industry, assesses market and technological trends, offers market figures and forecasts to 2009 and identifies the major players.
The report also provides a detailed overview of merger and acquisition activity in the industrial valve industry since 2000.
Valve manufacturers, valve distributors, suppliers to the valve industry, corporate management, senior marketing management, business analysts, investment analysts, financial analysts, market forecasters, business development managers and mergers and acquisitions specialists.
Chapter 1 Introduction and Economic Overview; 1.1 Introduction; 1.2 Economic Overview; Chapter 2 Industry Overview: 2.1 Introduction; 2.2 Industry Structure. Chapter 3 Industry Issues: 3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions; 3.2 Changing Customer Base; 3.3 Prices and Costs; 3.4 Customer Service; 3.5 E-business; 3.6 Technical Issues and Legislation. Chapter 4 Mergers and Acquisitions Review: 4.1 Fourth Quarter 2000; 4.2 First Quarter 2001; 4.3 Second Quarter 2001; 4.4 Third Quarter 2001; 4.5 Fourth Quarter 2001; 4.6 First Quarter 2002; 4.7 Second Quarter 2002; 4.8 Third Quarter 2002; 4.9 Fourth Quarter 2002; 4.10 First Quarter 2003; 4.11 Second Quarter 2003; 4.12 Third Quarter 2003; 4.13 Fourth Quarter 2003; 4.14 First Quarter 2004; 4.15 Second Quarter 2004; 4.16 Third Quarter 2004. Chapter 5 International Valve Market: 5.1 Market Overview; 5.2 Regional Overview; 5.2.1 Western Europe; 5.2.2 Central and Eastern Europe; 5.2.2.2 Rest of Central and Eastern Europe; 5.2.3 Middle East; 5.2.4 Africa; 5.2.5 Asia and Far East; 5.2.6 Australasia; 5.2.7 North America; 5.2.8 Central and South America. Chapter 6 End-User Markets: 6.1 Introduction; 6.2 Water and Wastewater; 6.3 Chemicals; 6.3.1 Pharmaceuticals; 6.3.2 Petrochemicals; 6.4 Oil and Gas Production; 6.5 Petroleum Refining; 6.6 Oil and Gas Transmission; 6.7 Power Generation; 6.8 Paper and Pulp; 6.9 Construction; 6.10 Food and Beverage; 6.11 Iron and Steel; Chapter 7 Valve Technology; 7.1 Introduction; 7.2 Valve Types; 7.2.1 Ball Valves; 7.2.2 Butterfly Valves; 7.2.3 Check Valves; 7.2.4 Diaphragm Valves; 7.2.5 Gate Valves; 7.2.6 Globe Valves; 7.2.7 Needle Valves; 7.2.8 Pinch Valves; 7.2.9 Plug Valves; 7.2.10 Pressure Reducing Valves; 7.2.11 Safety and Relief Valves; 7.2.12 Solenoid Valves; 7.2.13 Control Valves; 7.3 Technology Requirements; 7.3.1 Fugitive Emission Control; 7.3.2 Noise Control; 7.3.3 Corrosion; 7.3.4 Cleaning; 7.4 Legislation; 7.4.1 The Pressure Equipment Directive; 7.4.2 ATEX; 7.5 Automation; 7.5.1 Smart Valves; 7.5.2 Field Bus Control Systems; 7.5.3 Actuators; 7.5.4 Control Valve Platforms; 7.6 Materials; Chapter 8 Top 10 Valve Manufacturers. Chapter 9 Profiles of Leading Valve Manufacturers: 9.1 Arca Flow Group; 9.2 Ari-Armaturen Albert Richter GmbH & Co KG; 9.3 Auma Werner Riester GmbH & Co KG; 9.4 Bonomi Group; 9.5 Bopp & Reuther; 9.6 Circor International Inc; 9.7 Conbraco Industries; 9.8 Cooper Cameron Corp; 9.9 Crane Co; 9.10 Curtiss-Wright Corp; 9.11 Danfoss A/S; 9.12 Dresser Inc; 9.13 Ebro Armaturen Gebr Bröer GmbH; 9.14 Emerson Electric Co; 9.15 Flowserve Corp; 9.16 Gemü Gebr Müller Apparatebau GmbH & Co KG; 9.17 Hitachi Valve Ltd; 9.18 IMI plc; 9.19 ITT Industries Inc; 9.20 Kitz Corp; 9.21 KSB Group; 9.22 Kubota Corp; 9.23 Kurimoto Ltd; 9.24 Maezawa Industries Inc; 9.25 Metso Corp 9.26 Motoyama Engineering Works Ltd; 9.27 Nakakita Seisakusho Co Ltd; 9.28 Nibco Inc; 9.29 Nihon Koso Co Ltd. 9.30 Okano Valve Mfg Co; 9.31 Precision Castparts Corp; 9.32 Richards Industries Valve Group; 9.33 Rotork; 9.34 Samson AG Mess-und Regeltechnik; 9.35 Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc; 9.36 SPX Corp; 9.37 Tomoe Valve Co Ltd; 9.38 Tyco International Ltd; 9.39 Valvitalia; 9.40 Velan Inc; 9.41 The Weir Group plc; 9.42 Yamatake Corp; Chapter 10 Directory of Valve Companies; Chapter 11 Appendices; 11.1 Valve Associations; 11.2 Exchange Rate Table.
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 2nd December 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080515083
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856174435