The definitive guide to the international membrane industry.

• Will help you to keep track of the major issues affecting the fast growing membrane market.



• Will enable you to identify new business opportunities.



• Includes Market forecasts, commentary and analysis supported by primary research.

Completely revised and updated, the 3rd edition of Profile of the International Membrane Industry - Market Prospects to 2008 reviews the markets, technological trends and major manufacturers of industrial membranes.

We have drawn on the expertise from our existing portfolio, Membrane Technology newsletter and Filtration & Separation magazine to bring you vital information, analyses and forecasts that cannot be found anywhere else.

The report covers all industrial applications involving both liquid and gas separation, including:



• Microfiltration.



• Ultrafiltration.



• Reverse osmosis and nanofiltration.



• All other membrane separations.

The study deals with all kinds of separating media that are now accepted as membranes, whether they are polymeric, ceramic, metallic or liquid. In broad terms the study covers microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and nanofiltration and all other membrane separations.

Profile of the International Membrane Industry covers the structure of the industry, highlighting developments, identifying future trends, and looking at recent mergers and acquisitions in the sector. Market estimates and forecasts to 2008, by region and membrane type, are presented along with an analysis of the main end-user markets for industrial membranes, and a technology overview. Forty leading international membrane manufacturers are profiled. A directory of membrane manufacturing companies is also included.

For a PDF version of the report please call Steve Kimber on +44 (0) 1865 843666 for price details.