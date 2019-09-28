Professional Development for Psychiatrists, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 42-3

This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Howard Liu and Donald Hilty, will take a unique approach to examining Professional Development for those practicing in the field of Psychiatry. Under the guidance of series consulting editor Dr. Harsh Trivedi, Drs. Liu and Hilty will explore development issues that might emerge for practicing psychiatrists over the course of their careers. Topics covered in this volume will include: Defining Professional Development in Medicine, Psychiatry & Allied Fields; Developmental Approaches to Professional Development; Developing Clinical Skills; Professional Development in Academia; Model Programs in Lifelong Learning for Professional Development; The Role of Mentoring and Coaching; Career Transitions; Advanced Leadership Training; Contributing to Culture and Diversity of Leadership; Wellness, Work/Life Integration, Burnout & Resilience; and the Role of Technology in Professional Development.