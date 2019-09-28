Professional Development for Psychiatrists, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323661065

Professional Development for Psychiatrists, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 42-3

1st Edition

Authors: Howard Liu Donald Hilty
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323661065
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2019
Description

This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Howard Liu and Donald Hilty, will take a unique approach to examining Professional Development for those practicing in the field of Psychiatry. Under the guidance of series consulting editor Dr. Harsh Trivedi, Drs. Liu and Hilty will explore development issues that might emerge for practicing psychiatrists over the course of their careers. Topics covered in this volume will include: Defining Professional Development in Medicine, Psychiatry & Allied Fields; Developmental Approaches to Professional Development; Developing Clinical Skills; Professional Development in Academia; Model Programs in Lifelong Learning for Professional Development; The Role of Mentoring and Coaching; Career Transitions; Advanced Leadership Training; Contributing to Culture and Diversity of Leadership; Wellness, Work/Life Integration, Burnout & Resilience; and the Role of Technology in Professional Development.

About the Authors

Howard Liu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska Medical Center, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Faculty Development, Director of the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) Associate Professor, UNMC Dept Psychiatry, Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist, Omaha Nebraska

Donald Hilty Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Chief of Staff, Mental Health, Northern California Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Sacramento, California

