Productivity Now - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080130200, 9781483137650

Productivity Now

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training, Economics and Production Division

Authors: Jack Butterworth
Editors: R Brown G. Chandler W. A. Davis
eBook ISBN: 9781483137650
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 158
Description

Productivity Now presents the proper study of management. This book examines the three ways of increasing productivity, namely, by improved management technology, by improved machine technology and investment, and by a faster rate of work.

Comprised of four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the differences between short-term productivity advances and long-term improvements. This text then examines the significance of cooperation between the management and workers. Other chapters consider the main disadvantages with the use of industrial consultants whereby his actions are misunderstood and his motives are mistrusted by the people he hopes to reorganize. This book discusses as well the distinction between organization and cooperation in increasing productivity. The final chapter deals with work simplification, work measurement, and production control.

This book is a valuable resource for operational and plant managers. Management writers, industrial consultants, research workers, graduate students, and economists will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Chapter 1. Putting Productivity into Perspective

Chapter 2. The Way to Achieve Our Goal

Chapter 3. Eight Detailed Case Studies

A. A Warehouse Problem

B. Bagging Paper on Incentives

C. University Libraries

D. Hospital Efficiency

E. The Building Industry

F. Supermarket Problems

G. Job Evaluation in a Slipper Firm

H. Furniture Factory Reorganization

Chapter 4. Conclusions

Postscript

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
158
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483137650

About the Author

Jack Butterworth

About the Editor

R Brown

G. Chandler

W. A. Davis

Canberra, Australia

W. A. Davis

Ratings and Reviews

